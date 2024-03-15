One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On March 16, 2024

The weekend is here, zodiac signs! The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, March 16, 2024. Find out what's in store for you when the stars, Moon, Sun, and numerology support kindness within relationships.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Focus on the good. Put on some of your favorite songs and dance when you can. You get to decide how your mind will be on this day. Plan to be happy, and guess what will happen? You will be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Emotions allow you to participate in self-discovery. Every feeling you experience gives you insight into what's happening within you. Pay close attention to what's happening in your heart, and you'll find out more than you realize.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed

You don't want to ignore your emotions. Imagine standing in a room with another person speaking to you, and you completely tune them out. When your inner voice talks and you choose not to listen, it's the same thing. So pay attention to what your spirit tells you today, and don't ignore it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Not sharing your feelings can be the easiest thing at the moment but very sabotaging in the long run. You may want to find the people you trust and are comfortable opening up to a bit and check in on your friends, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It makes sense right now that you'd like to see if someone you like will change how they feel for you. However, you're missing out on a life you could be living. Putting yourself on hold can feel like the right thing to do because you don't want to miss out. Isn't it odd that when you wait, you're missing out on the love you deserve — your own?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

An itchy palm, repeat numbers, or coincidences can be telltale signs that luck will find you wherever you are. This might be a good day to buy a scratch-off ticket or make a quick pick to play the lottery. Who knows? You might be a winner.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Are you feeling bored? Maybe it's time to try something you've never done before. Make a bucket list and start working on it. Check out things in your community that seem exciting but outside your comfort zone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You're ready to make more money. You'd like to pay off debt or catch up on your bills. You may not know where to start, but maybe a hobby can become a real gig. See if there's any potential to make it so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can always tell when someone is itching to fight with you. You don't have to go there with them. You can set up boundaries to avoid an argument. Block their number or just send their calls to voice mail. Today is a day for peace.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Change is good, but sometimes, you don't want things to change. You would like them to remain the same. So don't try to push your agenda. See what happens when you choose to do nothing. Nonaction is a form of action.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Freedom is such a precious gift, and you desire to be free from control or the opinion of others. This may mean you have to ignore the naysayers. When they start complaining or telling you can't do something, let them watch you accomplish your goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You need a little bit of time to yourself. Don't be afraid to ask for it. Enjoy some peaceful solitude in nature, a bubble bath or in the comfort of your bed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.