One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, March 15

We have to roll up our sleeves and get to work this Friday. The day is March 15, 2024 which means we have Life Path8 energy.

8 in numerology represents going from rags to riches or growing stronger from overcoming adversity. Yes, this day could be a bit stressful, hence why we all could use a one-card reading to give advice and insight on all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You've been tuckered out for far too long, and now that you've been introverted into a shell you were never meant to be in, it's time for you to come out and let your inner light shine. You have so much to offer the world, Aries. Don't keep all that magnificence to yourself! Share it!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Ouch. Who would have thought that someone you barely knew could cause you so much pain and turmoil? It can happen when you wear your heart on your sleeve.

This is a good warning not to put too much stock in things, situations or people you're unsure of. You want to let time prove them to you first and then allow trust to be given. Not before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Everyone is under the gun at work. People have deadlines and goals, and there's a ton of pressure to perform this week. So, you may feel a bit of pressure to get along with individuals who aren't trying to be agreeable. It's not easy, but if there's ever a person who can be diplomatic, it's you, Geminin.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

A person who cannot manage their emotions really needs more time before entering a serious relationship. You may think that they have 'potential,' but falling in love with what someone could be instead of who they are is not a good idea. Consider friendship first.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Yes, you can manifest what you desire with your words. Words are so powerful, so you need to be careful what you say and when. Simply speaking, goodwill over your life can turn a negative situation into a positive one. To power up your intentions, write them down and back them up with all your emotional energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Yay, a financial opportunity may be coming to you, Virgo. A situation can present itself in such a way that it's hard to say no. It's all you want in your life— to make some extra money doing something you love to do. How nice!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Be a person who creates peace rather than war. You are learning to pick your battles wisely. There's no reason to get upset about a problem you didn't create. Why should you? Turning the other cheek doesn't mean you gave up or that you're weak. It means you have better things to do with your time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

The first step is often the most difficult to take. Once you decide to go forward and do something you want, it's essential to push yourself beyond your comfort zone. At first, it will feel awkward and scary, but when you face your fears, you'll realize how brave you are. You'll wonder why you were ever nervous to begin with.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Conflicts, challenges, and adversity are a part of life. Where would you be if it weren't for the things that pushed you to discover who you truly are? You may stagnate or remain the same. So, when you question why this tough moment is happening, remind yourself that these are gifts that help you grow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You'll receive some very good news from a friend or colleague or on social media. A positive experience happens to you or someone you care for, and it brightens your day. It may even make you smile the rest of the week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

It's not always wrong to ghost someone. You might need to let the relationship or friendship end, and rather than create a lot of fighting or drama, stop communicating. They will get the hint. If it's toxic and there's no way to work it out, this may be the only way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Your life purpose matters. Once you know clearly what you were put on earth to do, it's much easier to do it. You can say no with conviction to things that don't add up in your life. You can pick what does. This day presents a freeing moment to you: clarity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.