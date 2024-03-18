The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 19, 2024

Love is a beautiful thing, especially when we are at a turning point in our lives. The astrological new year is here, bringing invaluable lessons of love to each zodiac sign. Find out what this means for your relationships, marriage, dating, and single life.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

Aries

You can't blame yourself for everything that goes wrong in a relationship, although you may want to. Use your desire to improve to evaluate your love life in depth. Consider what you can do now to grow more in love with your partner. If you're single, this is a good day to work on yourself to prepare to meet your soulmate.

Taurus

Taurus, you learn to trust your partner more. Today is a good day to learn new things about your partner. Consider asking each other intimate questions about your thoughts and ideas. Do something that brings you outside of your comfort zone to learn more about yourself.

Gemini

You often wear your heart on your sleeve, so when you feel things deeply, you may tend to bring problems to work. You may find it hard not to let your feelings show so transparently. Today, tension can arise. You can work on setting boundaries for yourself and others. You may decide it's best to keep your distance until things settle down.

Cancer

Letting someone know how you think and how you truly feel requires trust. Today, decide how you want to navigate your inner emotions. Do you want to let people earn it from you with time?

Or do you desire to give it away until something happens and they prove they can't be trusted? Knowing how deeply you'd like to go into your relationship on an emotional relationship takes time to figure out.

Leo

Today, you're so expressive when it comes to love. It's easier to open up and share what's on your heart. It's the perfect day for discussing what you hope to achieve in a relationship. You can use this time to think about areas that you may not have done so well in the past and how you can improve.

Virgo

You don't have to be perfect, Virgo. While you may have a picture-perfect image of your love life in mind, it's not realistic, is it? That's where unconditional love kicks in your relationship. You can pay attention to the little things that make love much better. When you find that you fall short, forgive yourself. There's always room for a little bit of grace.

Libra

What makes you feel good in your love life, Libra? Is it affection, quality time, or gifts? Today's perfect for taking a deep dive into your love language, and it does not matter if you're single or in a relationship.

Learning how love is best communicated to you is a form of doing homework for love. By being more aware of what you desire, you can lean into that as you search for your forever lover.

Scorpio

You're quite an affectionate person, and as a Scorpio, you need to be close to the people you love. A little bit of affection can go a long way in a relationship. Today, you may need a hug. If you're single, consider hugging a friend or a family member. Give yourself permission to be loved.

Sagittarius

Today, you may need to work a little bit harder on finding the 'spark' in your relationship. It doesn't get lost so easily, but it can become muted underneath distractions and life. Instead of blaming each other for what you did wrong, consider focusing on what you do well and building on that.

Capricorn

Talk about your deepest emotions. If you're thinking about breaking things off with the person you're dating, you may find it hard to share what made you sad. Write down your thoughts and feelings to help you navigate them better. You may find this tough to do, but it is necessary for you to love well and to be on the same page.

Aquarius

Invest in your relationships. You may desire to be ultra generous and kind. Take a car ride anywhere.

Consider what might give you the greatest return on your time and resources. Would counseling or couples coaching be better? Think through all your options and pick what makes the most sense.

Pisces

You long for deep, abiding love, but what does that look like for you? Write a love letter to yourself. Pour out your soul to share what you think your future self deserves. Make a promise to keep it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.