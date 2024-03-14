Love Horoscopes For March 15, 2024 — Venus In Pisces

We have a beautiful day with Pisces energy. The Sun and Venus are both in the sign of the fish on March 15, 2024. Find out how this impacts your zodiac sign's love and relationships starting on Friday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 15, 2024:

Aries

Take love seriously, Aries. If you've formed a few habits as a single person that may not work as a coupled partner, this is the time to start changing that. You can consider which areas to cut ties from. Consider things distracting from your current relationship, like old habits that inhibit finding love or would maybe be a deal breaker for someone you want to date.

Taurus

Not all love has to be romantic. Sometimes, you just feel good about being around friends you care for deeply. Today presents an opportunity to make a special connection with people in your life on a platonic level.

You can see a movie or take a nice evening walk and talk about the future. It's the perfect day to share love beyond what's romantic. Few things are as wonderful as being around a good friend and making lasting memories.

Gemini

Love can do all sorts of crazy things, including leaving you to question what you want to do in life. You may feel ready for a career change to have more time with your family or significant other.

Perhaps your partner wants to start their own business, and you want to show support by changing your schedule to accommodate family duties. Today, discuss this and see what works for you and your partner.

Cancer

You can always learn something new about love, being a good partner, or experiencing a deeper romantic connection with your mate. There is so much information to be learned from others, thanks to the internet.

This is the time to recollect lessons you've absorbed from books, seminars, or podcasts on love. Finding time to research topics can make you a better lover, friend, and partner. Enjoy.

Leo

Do you have something in your past that makes you feel guilty? This day encourages self-reflection for deep healing. You may find it much easier to resolve and forgive yourself for any past mistakes. Secrets you have kept lose their power, even if you never share them with your partner.

Virgo

It's good to identify your wants and needs in a committed relationship. During Venus in Pisces, you may seek more deeply to align your innermost wants and desires with what you accept in relationships with others. Today, you start the process of self-respect that includes only dating people who can meet you where you are.

Libra

While it often is a skill to be learned, practice releasing what you can't control, Libra. You may acknowledge that the people you love have the right to choose things that aren't what you'd want from them. This may prompt you to focus on self-care and cultivate inner peace that is less dependent on outside variables as you learn to let go and still love.

Scorpio

When you love, you care deeply. But you may begin to see romance in a new light, redefining what it means for you. This may look like finding comfort in stability rather than searching for thrills.

Your nervous system may thank you. While intensity in love can be exciting at the moment, it's steadiness that you desire because you are learning how it can bring you greater fulfillment in the long term.

Sagittarius

It may be time to tune into your inner homebody and love being a little lazy. Creating a comfortable, cozy atmosphere for yourself is a powerful thing. Instead of going out and spending more money than you'd like, you may want to try some new home-cooking recipes or enjoy some of your favorite relaxing activities. Turn on your comfort show, take a nice bath or complete spring cleaning!

Capricorn

You are ready to open up. Who knew? During Venus in Pisces, you look toward quality time and deep conversation as desirable. This is a great day for making meaningful connections with others.

If you prefer to work through some thoughts, try a few journal prompts to write what you're thinking. If you do get to spend the day with someone you care about, crack open a card game like "Icebreaker" and embrace small talk.

Aquarius

If you're unhappy, you have the power to change what you see in your love life. The beauty is that relationships are ever-changing, and while it can feel like you're going with the flow, you can command your reality and decide what you want and need.

Pick wisely when it comes to love. Choose a person you can build with rather than a fling that brings you joy in a moment but sadness later.

Pisces

The little things in your daily life add up to great things. Whether you can see it or not, you are growing each day. Your personal growth benefits your love life, too!

You are both a masterpiece and a work in progress. The changes you make shouldn't be made out of worry but by self-love. Be the best version of yourself that you can be, especially with Venus in your sign to help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.