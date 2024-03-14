Horoscopes For March 15, 2024 — Moon In Gemini

The daily horoscope is here for each zodiac sign, and Friday is going to be big! We are adaptable and flexible on Friday with the Moon and Sun in what's called 'mutable' zodiac signs. The Moon will be in the sign of Gemini on March 15, 2024, with the Sun in Pisces. We have a great day for making positive decisions, having fun and being productive.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lucky you, Aries. It looks like the market is improving for people who are ready to buy a car, and with the Moon in Gemini, this is the time to window shop and take a set of wheels out for a test drive. Or, if your vehicle needs repairs, this is the time to schedule your appointments. Note that Mercury retrograde is coming up in a few weeks, so if you do things now you'll be ahead of the game when the craziness associated with retrograde season arrives.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

So many changes are in store for you, Taurus. With Jupiter preparing to leave your sign in just two months, it's best to strike when the iron is hot in the area of luck. The Moon is in Gemini, and it harmonizes with Mercury in Aries, making now a good time to meet with a life coach to discuss future goals. If you've come into a bit of money, this is the time to invest in real estate or some other type of investment property.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ah, the Moon is in your sign, and it's speaking to your ruling planet, activating how you feel about yourself and how you view your relationships. This is a great time to do some spring cleaning. If you find anything a friend would want to take that you no longer use, consider gifting it to them. Today and tomorrow are perfect for decluttering your personal space from digital assets to your home.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's OK to look back, but don't stare in the rearview mirror as if your past was the best years of your life. The Moon is sending a light beam to Mercury in Aries, giving you a push to work on your future. If you hear yourself saying things like "I used to do..." or "I wish I had..." stop and change it to "I am going to do..." and "I will do...". Honor your goals and strive to move toward them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon's wonderful relationship with Mercury brings out your creative side. Use it to create a new logo or redesign your business cards. If you don't have a strong web presence, start to pick up your URL for various social media sites you'll use in the future. Work on branding yourself. If you provide services, consider updating your brochures, website, or other multimedia projects.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon is in Gemini, you are ready to have some fun. Mercury, speaking to the Moon, encourages you to plan a little local trip or one that's out of town. Book your vacation and ask for time off of work. Now is the time to check and compare rates; take your dream trips out of Pinterest and turn them into your reality.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a regular social butterfly, Libra. So the Moon in an air sign is good for. With the Moon speaking to Mercury in your sector of partnerships, this is the perfect day for meeting someone new. Don't stay home, Libra, as you could make a connection for the first time, and want to see where things go. If you're already committed, you may see a new relationship form in your business. This day is ideal for creating a collaborative endeavor even if you're not ready to commit to it fully just yet

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With daylight savings time, you may still feel a bit tired from the time switch. Now, with the Moon in Gemini, it becomes apparent that you need a full day to rest and catch up on your energy. So, if you're feeling under the weather, don't sweat it too much. Sometimes, you have to give in and relax. Today or over the weekend, plan to chill. It may be best to stay home and do nothing but sleep. Tend to your physical needs; your body will thank you for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to enjoy a night out with friends, especially with the Moon in Gemini pushing you to socialize and have fun. Plan a fun outing that is also perfect for taking friendship photos. If you want to be with your partner who is also a bestie, plan a date night or double date. Consider taking a romantic walk on the beach tonight or cooking a fancy dinner. Feel spunky? Check out an axe-throwing place or an escape room.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Time out. When the Moon is in Gemini and in harmony with Mercury, you don't want to overdo it. In fact, it's a good day to focus on good health and avoid stressful situations. Care for your health and avoid overly stimulating things like arguments or negative news online. If possible, cut back on your caffeine intake today, and be careful with how much blue light you get exposed to tonight to avoid insomnia.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Spread your wings and fly, Aquarius. The Moon and Mercury are making this day a good time for travel. Check out how many points you have earned on your credit cards and what you can apply toward a plane ticket. Perhaps you have a discount available to you for a car rental and want to drive to a new city to spend the night. Enjoy a change of scenery, whether you decide to take a short or long distance away from home!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Yay! Ikea recently announced that it's lowering prices, and lucky for you, the Moon and Mercury are bringing positive energy to your money and home sectors at the same time. This might be the perfect time to head out to the store in person to check out the latest deals. You might enjoy fine dining on their Swedish meatballs tonight while eating a big chocolate cake slice, thanks to affordable retail therapy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.