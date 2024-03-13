One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On March 14, 2024

The weekend is almost here, zodiac signs. We have a lot to sort out, and the tarot card has something to predict for each zodiac sign in astrology this Thursday. The day's numerology is a 7, the Spiritual Seeker, which encourages quiet time to reflect and to think. The Sun amplifies spiritual energy while it continues to be in Pisces. The Moon will leave Taurus, the sign of its exaltation, and enter Gemini, thus encouraging journaling and talking through our feelings.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Eight of Pentacles

Yes, Aries, you can improve your work ethic and ability to hit deadlines and make things flow smoothly. The start of the year was a bit tougher than you had anticipated. But, straight ahead on the calendar is your birth month and a new astrological year. If you plan now, you can set yourself up for a stronger mid-year and a great close to 2024.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: The Emperor

You are capable, that's true, Taurus, but you know what? Others are, too. So this is your chance to show your respect for the ideas and talents of others. You get your chance to shine in a new way — showing support to the people in your world who work as hard as you do. They will love that you can set aside your ego and be a true team player.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: King of Pentacles, reversed

You're not dealing with an ordinary negative nelly here. You may be dealing with an individual who had their heart broken so many times that they cannot see the bright side of any situation. They may be a little beyond your help, and as much as you'd like to lecture, encourage or support their change, it's not your burden to bear. Some life lessons must be taught by personal experience. You can only do so much.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Ace of Swords, reversed

Be careful. Without intending to, you may hit a person's hot button, and the only way you'll notice you have it is by their quick reaction bordering along the lines of a hot temper. The problem with anger is that it is so contagious. You don't have to let another person's anger get to you, even if you were the unknowing catalyst to their angst. Instead, apologize and ask how you can help make things better. But then, allow their emotions to be processed without taking them on yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Ten of Pentacles

Everyone needs that one relative who is there with cookies, encouragement and lots of tough love. You may need to reach out and talk to a family member who always seems to know what to say when you need to hear a specific message. Be willing to ask for help, Leo, when it's necessary. Don't keep your problems to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Death

This is your time to shine, Virgo. You didn't choose to hit the reset button in your life, but one situation led to another, and here you are. You may be starting over due to a layoff from work. Perhaps you're getting through a recent breakup or recovering from a health crisis. These moments awaken your resolve to survive and thrive. You're ready to start over again and do things better than ever before.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Five of Swords

It happens. One moment, you're on top of the world, and then the next day, you feel like you've been buried under a pile of rubble. You're not really sure how you went from a high to a low in your life, but the experience teaches you to be flexible, doesn't it? Soon, this cycle will come back around, and you'll be on a bigger, greater high one more time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Ten of Cups - Reversed

It feels good to know that you're appreciated. A thank you goes a long way when you have done your best to be there for someone. It's the little things that count, right? Every person demonstrates gratitude differently. Maybe you prefer a note or card. What would be nice is to receive thanks in a way you prefer, and perhaps they didn't think of your love language. There's nothing wrong with sharing your feelings. Model what you desire.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Five of Wands - Reversed

You can keep trying or accept that this door will not open for you because it just isn't the right time or the right situation. Has the universe spoken? Perhaps. Or maybe you have a few things that need to happen for your desires to be perfectly timed. See this moment as an opportunity to grow, and to also learn a lesson in patience.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: Judgement - Reversed

Patience, Capricorn. People deny what hurts too much to believe. So denial kicks in, and even if you try to make them recognize reality, it won't work until their mind and body are prepared for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: The Wheel of Fortune - Reversed

Happiness is an inside job, Aquarius, and sometimes, when you feel sad, it could be that you have some inner work to do. You can go from one job, living arrangement, or even relationship to the next to try and find your place in this world. The key to your happiness, though, is to find peace within yourself. Give yourself the grace to figure things out. Progress is way more important than perfection.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for March 14, 2024: The Priestess

You're so creative, Pisces. You are an artist who always comes up with cool ideas. This day invites you actually to do what you envision. Change a room around. Paint a wall a new color. Pull out your old art notebooks and draw. Make something beautiful that also makes you feel good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.