Tarot Horoscope For March 13, 2024, By Zodiac Sign

Have you ever heard someone say they need to make an important decision? The power of choice is always in our hands regarding the start of any day.

We can choose to do things that keep us on the same path we are on now or decide that it is time to pivot and head in a different direction. Wherever you are in life, the tarotscope for March 13 has a bit of advice for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

There are days when the only person you can truly save is yourself. This tarot card is a call to retreat from the stress that's around you and start to tune into your inner world for restoration.

Inner work isn't always relaxing, but if you can find the time to be peaceful and quiet, you may discover a center of peacefulness that lasts you throughout the rest of the week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You don't have to decide right now, so a snap decision might not be the best idea. If you are tired, feeling frustrated or angry, you might decide to do something based on those emotions.

It's best to wait until your mind and body are in a good place — at rest. You'll think more logically and clearly and are less likely to misjudge a situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have an idea, Gemini, and maybe it's a very good one. But there are still quite a few questions still left unanswered lingering in the air.

Perhaps that's why this tarot card suggests allowing your thoughts to stew for a bit. Go over your plan. Play it out in your mind. Envision what things would look like should you try this vision out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are a traditionalist at heart, Cancer, so when this tarot card comes up, it could indicate that you prefer to experience a traditional relationship. You might want to get married in a church or go through a long courtship instead of immediately jumping into something.

It's not easy to say this openly when you feel others could judge you. However, if your heart desires this, be truthful and transparent anyway. It will help you screen out those who don't feel like you do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

How does it feel to be your own person? You've worked hard to have the one thing you desire — money, a good job and a sense of autonomy.

When you make mistakes, you only have yourself to blame, but that is also what you appreciate. You want the chance to learn and grow from your experiences.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Someone isn't telling the whole truth, and it's really putting you in a bad spot. You don't want to be confrontational, and you can tell that they may be hiding their feelings due to all sorts of serious problems like low self-esteem or fear.

This is not the time to judge, but no matter how you present the facts, a wedge between you and this other person can form. Ouch!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

By nature, you're a people person, but there is something extraordinary about spending time alone in your thoughts. This tarot card invites you to schedule some quiet time where it's just you, silence and nothing to do.

Just reflect on what you're feeling. Get to know yourself better by asking why you feel this way, what it is that you need, and how your life needs to change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are money-minded more than ever now. In fact, you're going to attract more and more income-making opportunities than you have in the past because you're intentionally focused on drawing them to you.

The reason why you want money so badly is that you desire the security it brings to you — not just for yourself but for the people you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

There's a gap between what you make and what you owe. This little gap will improve with time, but right now, it can feel like a stressful experience. You may not want to think about how challenging this period of your life is, but today, awareness grows stronger.

Allow these negative feelings to motivate you to push through and to continue to work hard.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are so close to the finish line, and that's why you feel such a great sense of urgency and want to keep going. It's super hard to let go of what you poured your heart and soul into. You are getting ready to reach a pivotal point of accomplishment, Capricorn. Celebrate!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You are allowed to say "No." You don't have to do everything you're asked to do. You also don't have to be the person who saves the day. Today your big goal may be to save yourself. You may simply be too tired to do much more, and that is OK.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

There's a lot of work left to be done. You might not like to hear that you're only at a starting point, but isn't it better to know that you have to schedule more time to finish what you started? Be careful with your schedule, then. Be sure that what you add to your day belongs there.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.