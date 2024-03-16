5 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Good Day On March 17, 2024

Be merry and have fun this Sunday, March 17. If you are out and about, keep your cup covered. That's the realistic energy of the day with just a dash of smack-in-the-face.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this eccentric influence — namely, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, Leo, and Aries.

With Saturn's conjunct Venus in Pisces standing out as the main astrological driver today, we are reminded that love, lust, and everything in between are not just emotions and situations restricted to the romantic sphere these days. (Was it ever?)

Sometimes, people make practical decisions under the guise of love. Other times, they use lust to snoop where they must not. So trust your gut and don't ignore red flags. That's the quickest way to find yourself tied to the wrong person, whether in an arranged marriage, a romance gone wrong, a business partnership, or something else.

The interesting thing is that Sunday is also St. Patrick's Day. So, a lot of people will naturally be at ease and not as alert as usual, making them easy targets. That makes the above message all that more important because the cosmic forces are cautioning you away from potential hazards so you can continue to live your best life and enjoy yourself to your heart's content.

That's the best thing about — it's got that good dad/mom energy that teaches well but does not rain on anyone's parade. Jupiter in Taurus trine Saturn and Venus definitely know what they are doing. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 17.

Five zodiac signs will have a good day on March 17, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 11 pm

Virgo, the day's energy is highly productive for you. Anything you set your mind to will benefit from a rapid influx of positive support and boost from the cosmic forces. You may also see signs of harvest season in the near future, which will give you the confidence to keep moving forward with strength and determination.

Interestingly, you are encouraged to cook something for yourself, even if it's just a bowl of instant ramen with a fried egg on top. You can infuse your food with internal intentions — be they the intention to be patient, self-reflecting, or set strong boundaries — before you consume it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Reading

Best time of the day: 8 am/pm

Cancer, the energy today urges you to spread happiness and joy wherever you go, especially to those you love the most. The more time you spend in the company of your favorite people and loved ones, the better you will feel. Your cosmic blessings today have such terms and conditions, so you and everyone you choose to share your bounty with will benefit in the near future.

If you feel called to, spend some time reading a book today. It doesn't matter if it's non-fiction or fiction. Let your mind engage with the written matter and decide for yourself how you feel about it all.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Aries

Best area to focus on: Household chores

Best time of the day: 10 am - 3 pm

Scorpio, you know exactly what you want to accomplish in the world, but some of you are unsure as to how you will actually do it. The energy today urges you to be still and mindful so the answers can make themselves known to you. Deep inside, you already know the path.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to keep your home tidy and complete your household chores. This will enable a positive flow of energy in your living space and allow you to function more efficiently.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Romance

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, be prepared for a eureka moment today, whether solo or while you are enjoying the day with your friends. The idea will astound you and intrigue you at the same time. If you are courageous (or daring), let your heart decide what you wish to do with it. Good surprises await!

Also, the energy is great for you to focus on love and romance. So spend some quality time with your significant other and make sure they know how much you care for them. Singles will have a terrific time today, too!

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Board games

Best time of the day: 6 am

Aries, if you are feeling unsure of yourself, how to manage your life, or what to do in the future, today's energy urges you to take a deep breath and release the tension from your muscles as you breathe out. Sit still in silence for a while. The answers will come to you, albeit slowly. Make sure to write down your insights later!

Interestingly, you are encouraged to have fun with your best mates or family from the comfort of your living room. That can be through board games or something else. As long as it breaks the ice and makes everyone merry, you'll be golden.

