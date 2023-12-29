8 Internal Changes You Must Make Before You Can Discover What Makes You Truly Happy

There is healing growth found in the scars.
By Polly Wirum
Written on Dec 29, 2023
Photo: Ivana Cajina | Unsplash, Dmitry Rukhlenko | Canva
We all change, grow, and evolve throughout our life journeys. Some of these transformations are well-planned and carefully executed. Other changes are the byproduct of our life choices and habits.
You cannot change your world without causing a shift in other parts of your life. So, you might as well choose a path that feels good.
RELATED: What Is Spiritual Expansion? How Expanding Your Spirit Focuses Your Life's Purpose
Eight changes to make inside yourself so you can have a happier life
1. Locate and center your own bravery.
Truthfully, courage is almost always needed to make the best choices on our life journey.
You choose what you want and bravely walk the path that leads you there. At first, it might be scary, but the farther and deeper you commit, the more at home it feels.
Soon, the journey is not scary at all and the goal is achieved.
2. Have faith in yourself.
We do not always have a clear plan and must lean into our faith. Take the first step, and one day, the path will greet you. Eventually, you will intuitively know your way.
3. Be open to what others have to give you
Living a life that allows you to receive from others will help you stay in the wave of high vibrational shifts and experiences.
4. Prioritize taking god care of yourself.
You must lovingly care for yourself and recognize how others experience different challenges as well.
5. Know your strengths
You need to be aware of your strengths, and the areas where your strength lies will call for love and surely bring beautiful experiences into your life.
6. Remember that a new, happier life requires you to do things differently.
Remember that doing anything different than what you have been doing will bring different results. Different input equals different output.
7. Be prepared to choose again if needed.
Sometimes, we need to choose a different course or take a break. This is all good and normal. Most things are not 100% predictable in a linear fashion.
Photo: Max play via Shutterstock
8. Celebrate the small successes.
Every step you take requires you to believe in yourself. That is not insignificant!
RELATED: 8 Simple Daily Habits That People With Peaceful Lives Never Skip
Reveal and embrace your scars
This could be the ninth point here in the list, but it is so important, it needs its own section.
Think about a time you had a wound that required a bandage. This could have been a slight break in the skin or something more significant, like a surgical procedure.
You probably kept the protective covering on for a few hours or days. Eventually, it becomes uncomfortable, and you might wonder what is beneath the bandage.
The bigger the wound, the more trepidation you might have on pulling the bandage off. After all, it might hurt. Some protective skin or scabs might be ripped off in the process.
You will decide if it is one swift action or tiny steps when removing what has been covering the wound.
Now that the bandage is off, light and movement change the wound’s appearance.
Our bodies are amazing in the way they heal. Our minds and hearts also have wounds and protective layers in place.
Pulling off the bandage of an emotional wound might be going to therapy. This can help you see how you have been protecting yourself.
As light and attention begin to release the scab of your body, mind, or spirit, there is a healthy protective growth underneath. This new growth is strong and healthy.
Many of us have experienced traumas and wounds that have left scars on our bodies, minds, and hearts.
Over time, the scars begin to fade, and you can only see the indication of a painful story if you choose.
Our mind, body, and spirit all heal and transform in the same way. It takes awareness, intention, and willpower to muster up the courage to pull the band-aid off and see who you are.
RELATED: How To Manifest A Safe and Sacred Space For Building Your Dreams
It takes action, vulnerability, and self-love to stick with the healing and transformation, even when the process is ugly and painful.
Throughout our human experience, our bodies, minds, and spirits will seek and call for different goals. This is inevitable.
If you close your eyes and connect to the Universal energy, you might even feel a tug or pull to do something different, not quite so Earthbound.
When people are ready to let things go, often the goal is releasing a heaviness in their mind or body and walking away from bad choices.
You must take loving care of yourself and have faith in the process.
For me, life has been opening up both internally and externally for over 12 months.
A year ago, I was getting ready for a major remodel and needed to find a place to live for three months. I also had big changes going on in some of my relationships.
Related Stories From YourTango:
It was a walloping year of seismic shifts and good changes. The greatest change has taken place, and I am enjoying the aftershocks now.
Being ready to sell the house and move to an Arizona mountain town already has me breathing deeper.
This change will surround me with stressful days as well as opportunities.
Sometimes, it takes longer than expected to heal, and the bandage needs to be reapplied, but that's OK. You are aware the healing has begun.
Through our evolution, we need to celebrate where we are.
There is always going to be something that we are in the process of healing that is part of our human experience.
Some wounds are deep and promise to shift your awareness, but they are all good and helpful to understanding the link between mind, body, spirit, and all that is.
Think about where your possible wound is. What is acting as your bandage? Are you ready to rip it off and potentially have a little ugliness?
There will be healing and new growth in the form of a scar, but eventually, that will fade away, and you will have the satisfaction of a job well done.
RELATED: 9 Ways To Heal Your Deepest Self — And Savor The Transformation
More for You:
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
This article was originally published at https://pollywirum.com/8-steps-to-unrwrapping-the-gift-of-your-expansive-self/. Reprinted with permission from the author.