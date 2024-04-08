5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience New Levels Of Love & Abundance For The Rest Of April 2024

Trust your intuition. It will lead you to true love. That's the energy of love throughout the rest of April 2024. While the five Chinese zodiac signs — monkey, Goat, Rat, Dragon, and Ox — are luckiest in love this month, there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

The I Ching hexagram of love this month is Earth over Fire (#36). It urges you to take a step back from love if your inner child and wounded soul ask that of you. Love yourself and let yourself heal. Love yourself and just be free. The world has a lot of sweetness in it that isn't just restricted to experiencing romantic love. Don't let society guilt you into settling for someone who doesn't deserve you. When you stand strong and firm like that, you will finally connect with your soulmate.

Five Chinese zodiac signs receive new levels of love and abundance throughout the rest of April 2024:

1. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, if you are single, your luck in April is strong in matters of the heart. So don't settle for less or reduce your expectations if anyone tries to bully you. They are insecure and projecting their misery on you. The cosmic forces have got your back in the arena of love and will bring you the person who is right for you as long as you stick to your guns and don't back down.

If you are in a relationship, the love mantra for April is: "Teamwork makes the dream work." So work together with your partner and build something beautiful. Whether it's a long vacation, the decision to buy a house, or getting married, do it together and do right by each other. Your luck in love lies on this path.

2. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, if you are single, your luck in love in April will blossom in the "education sector." So, if you are a student, congrats. You are exactly where you need to be to find love while you are learning. This is also true for teachers and professors who will be luckier than usual in love this month, but it won't necessarily be attached to your place of work. The rest of you will unlock your luck when you choose to buy a book or engage with others with the intention of learning something new.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will bless you with stability, peace, and joy in the company of your significant other. Those of you who are trying to get pregnant will also be blessed, and the same applies to those who are already pregnant.

3. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, your luck in love in April is extra strong! Some of you will definitely experience a glow-up. Others will find themselves becoming an icon of some sort that magnetically draws attention to them. It may not have romantic beginnings, but there will be a romantic end.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to bring together your friends, family and significant others throughout the month. Whether you do it with a few people at a time or at a large gathering to celebrate an engagement, let the two of you soak in the beauty of community this month. That's where your luck lives.

4. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, your mantra for love in April is "no risk, no reward." That's where you will find your luck. Just remember that this message is not about blindly trying your luck in a variety of romantic situations to find the one. It's more about calculating risks and rewards and then making decisions accordingly. That's how you will unlock your luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will play out in an odd way this month. Some of you will be saved from an embarrassing situation with a person who is toxic to your well-being. You may realize that they are not really partner material at all! Others will discover that it's important not to become enmeshed and to retain your individuality while being together. That's where you will find your luck.

5. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, trust your intuition above all else in matters of the heart this month. It will save you from gaslighting and heartbreak. In fact, some of you may notice the red flags even before your friends or family do because you are aware of the signs while they are not. So, be self-aware and confident of your convictions. Luck will nudge you to the right path and away from the wrong person.

If you are in a relationship and about to welcome a baby home, prepare to have your mind blown this month. People who you wouldn't have expected to show up for you will show up. That's your luck. You and your partner will also find your luck in the company of your best friends while you enjoy and celebrate (whether the baby message applies to you or not)!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.