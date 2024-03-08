One-Card Tarot Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On March 9, 2024

Curious about what this day can bring? Here's a tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign starting Saturday, March 9, 2024, based on the Sun and Moon and the Minor and Major Arcana decks.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 09, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Every relationship has its share of problems. This tarot card indicates that you may be arguing more than usual. So, you have areas you need to work on. Rather than see this is a sad thing, view it as an opportunity to grow closer and stronger than ever.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Karma has a good side, Taurus. You've been doing all the work you need to do, and look how well it will pay off. You're going to be happier than you ever dared to dream. Good things are coming to you because you've earned them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Why rush? If it's meant to be, it will be. You don't have to worry that you'll miss out on your fate. Fate is an immovable force; despite your free will, it finds you where you are. Know that your destiny works for you — this knowledge can become the foundation of a significant freeing experience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems can happen without warning, and you know what else can take place – solutions. You can figure out how to handle a surprise without even trying. It's good to get the Tower tarot card before you have to handle a situation that could spiral out of control. This serves as a warning to be prepared for whatever comes your way, and that you will be able to handle it when something does.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Was that a compliment or an insult? It can be hard to know if a person meant to say something nice or tried to insult you without anyone else knowing it. You won't want to give negative attention more fuel. Instead, walk away. Act as if you didn't hear the comment. Don't let someone's rudeness get under your skin. Be strong.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

There they are ... those bad habits you swore you were done with. Why is it that they often seem to call for you when you're bored, hungry, lonely or tired? Your resolve is lower, but you can pull through, Virgo. When you confront the reasons why you fall into old patterns you'll find that the cravings are much easier to ignore. You'll see your habit as being futile in solving them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Maybe you would make a wonderful parent after all. Becoming one is a little terrifying if you've never had children. But this tarot card indicates you're more nurturing and ready than you were in the past. If that biological clock is ticking, you might decide you need to try to have a baby and do the best that you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Dreams require so much energy. You will want to think big and envision everything you desire as yours. However, you will also want to pursue your goals with a balanced approach. Keep both feet on the ground. Do the work and realize that this will take some time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Something is off. You might not be able to put your finger on what that is, but you can tell when a problem exists or there's a vibe that tells you to let your guards stay up. You don't want to ignore that gut feeling, Sagittarius. Time often reveals what you were meant to see.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Timely choices can't wait too long to be made. You might not like being pressured to say yes, no or no commitment. However, many things are waiting to see what direction you plan to take. Without your involvement or detachment, you hold everyone up. Be true to yourself so others can do what's best for them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Self-love is so important, which is why this tarot card may imply that it's time to do something special for yourself. Have you been focusing most of your attention on others? Don't neglect your wants and needs. Do something that helps you feel good. Reward yourself for a productive week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Life can go off-course. It happens. A day, week or month gets so busy that you veer off your routine and stop doing things you love. What matters is seeing things for what they are now and then getting back on task. You can start now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.