5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Weekly Horoscopes After Aries Season Starts On March 19

This week has an eclectic feel to it. If you want it to, it will be the most significant period of 2024 for you so far. Or you can choose to take it easy and just flow with the currents.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces. There's something here for the rest of the signs, too!

Firstly, we have an important astrological transit happening early in the week, on March 19. Sun will enter Aries on that day and start a brand new zodiac cycle.

This will mark the beginning of Aries Season and will coincide with the Vernal Equinox. So, any manifestation rituals you do on this day (at the exact time when the equinox happens) will be extremely potent. Make your wishes wisely!

The weekend will bring another cosmic shift when Mars enters Pisces on March 22. This watery Mars will initially throw people off-kilter.

After all, the Aries Season and Pisces energy don't gel well. But then, once the energy settles in a bit, you will understand that an imaginative Mars can actually be rocket fuel for bold Aries energy.

Since the Moon will be transiting from Cancer to Virgo this week, you can channel the energy mentioned above into both your relationships and career to create something new and fascinating.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Relationships

Aries, the energy in the first half of this week urges you to stick to your guns and not change your mind. If you are an independent adult minding your own business, you don't have to explain yourself, your plans, or your choices. This applies to both romantic and non-romantic situations.

If you can do this, the second half promises to be exceptionally grand and wonderful. You may gain a few opportunities just by virtue of you being true to yourself. After all, there's nothing more attractive than that!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Work projects

Leo, it's time to reach for more and prove to yourself what you are capable of. Whether it's in your career or your personal life, now's the time to be bold and adventurous. You are in a golden astrological period right now for such explorations and growth.

If you feel called to, go on an impromptu vacation or weekend trip, either solo or with your loved ones or significant other. Some of you may want an extended trip that touches many parts of the world, too!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Smelling the roses

Cancer, the energy this week urges you to be mindful of your accomplishments, both big and small, and not brush them off as insignificant. Let yourself see how far you have come and all that you won and learned along the way. A good self-esteem boost can go a long way.

The second half of the week may be more relaxed for you. In fact, you are encouraged to go slow, smell the roses, and just relax. Your soul craves that comfort and time for itself, so why not gift yourself some peace?

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Routines

Capricorn, the energy this week is absolutely extraordinary for you! You will feel blessed and beloved by the universe. So don't hold yourself back now. Let yourself shine and take the stage, front and center. You are on your victory run!

While you are at this, just remember to spend quality time with your loved ones, at least on the weekend. Your cosmic blessings lie in their company while you are surrounded by love. All of you together can repel negativity, whether you know it consciously or not.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Being close to water

Pisces, what happens in the first half of this week will decide the fate of the second, so be mindful as you proceed! You are blessed by the immense power and drive right now, and your intuitive gifts are heightened, too. Take advantage of this and conquer your dreams!

If you can do this, naysayers will not be able to hold you back — even when they pretend to have your best interest while secretly competing against you. So trust your inner counsel. You've got this!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.