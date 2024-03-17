How The Astrological New Year On March 19 Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope

"Trust the divine delay." - I am Manifesting. You have officially made it. Not only is it a new calendar year and lunar year, but this week brings the start of the astrological new year and the Vernal Equinox.

In many cases, although you may have had high hopes for starting off January on a new note, it didn't necessarily pan out the way you had anticipated. This is the challenge of having a new year start in the middle of the winter season, a time for going within, hibernating, and introspection. Yet, as the months turn and March dawns with its promise of freshness and hope, you are now ready to put all your dreams into action.

The astrological new year arrives on Tuesday, March 19. It is part of the natural world, which often means it feels more like a new beginning than those that occurred within the depths of winter. Take this time to reflect on what you had hoped to initiate or begin earlier in the year. Now, let yourself see that not only has everything happened in divine timing, but you are also ready to make the most of this moment of opportunity.

This is the last week before Eclipse Season begins on March 25 with the Libra Lunar Eclipse. Although the eclipse is exactly in the early morning hours on the twenty-fifth, you may notice shifts within yourself and life as the weekend approaches. Eclipses are windows of wild card moments in which anything can happen.

So, give yourself and your partner some additional space towards the end of this week so that you can use these shifts to grow closer together. Eclipses also tend to bring to the surface what you truly feel. So, if you are urged to follow your heart or make an important decision, then it's also about trusting yourself to know that there is no time like the present to embrace the unexpected.

Important dates for the week:

Tuesday, March 19

It's the start of Aries Season and a brand-new astrological year! Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. As the Sun moves boldly into new territory, you are being encouraged to embrace the possibilities of new beginnings around you truly. This is the final opportunity for a new year this year. One that coincides with the natural world as Tuesday, March 19, also marks the first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

With the Sun ruling your external actions and Aries being the leader of the zodiac, this is your sign to embrace the changes around you. Don't hesitate or get too much in your head during this time. Instead, see that even if you don't end up where you anticipated, taking action now will help you achieve more of what you want in life.

Of course, with Aries Season, there is always the tendency to become more argumentative in relationships, but that should be tempered nicely by the influx of planets still in Pisces. Start making moves toward what is new, trusting the rest of the past will figure itself out.

Friday, March 22

Mars is the ruling planet of Aries, the current and new zodiac season. On Friday, March 22, it shifts into Pisces — the last sign of the zodiac and the one that Mars has a harder time with. Mars rules all aspects of action and ambition, but in Pisces, it's asked to become more patient, to sit down and talk about its feelings instead. While this can bring a great benefit to your relationships, you may also feel a bit more frustrated at this time, especially if you have already decided on a particular course of action. Try to lean into the emotional benefits available with this transit and see if any delays you feel are for your benefit.

Also, on Friday, March 22, Venus will conjunct Saturn in Pisces. A conjunction means that two planets are so close to one another that they act as one energetic force. This will bring Venus, the planet of love, together with Saturn, the lord of time and karma.

While Venus seeks peace and harmony in relationships, Saturn is determined that you do things right and learn all you are meant to. This may bring some more challenging moments for the end of the week. If you try to take the role of the observer, you also may be able to eventually make some great strides in following your heart.

How the new astrological year affects each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope beginning March 19, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your house of divine love

The perfect recipe to follow your heart has arrived with the start of the Aries Season and Mars moving into Pisces. You are naturally confident and can trust yourself. Still, depending on the astrology, sometimes you are prone to overthinking or making choices that you feel will turn out better in the long run, even if it's not going to fulfill your desires.

With the sign of Pisces lit up by Venus, Mars, and Saturn, along with the Sun in Aries directing your path, you are finally in space to lead with your heart.

Pisces rules over the deepest part of your chart. At times, this is most known for activating your dreams and intuition, but in relationships, it also brings about themes of divine and magical love.

Regardless of what labels you use for this type of romance, it is soul-deep, which means you are also going to need to start following your soul to manifest it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your sector of dreams

Aries energy helps you tune into your deepest dreams of what you want from love so that you are moving from a more authentic space. The start of Aries Season brings not only a shift to honor your dreams but may also bring divinely guided dreams that serve a prophetic purpose. Try to understand that finding and continuing to grow the love you desire is about finding a balance between what is real and what can be honest — if only you believe.

Aries is a motivated zodiac sign, which means that instead of moving from a place of logic, you will be operating from a more divine place within yourself. This may take some time to become accustomed to, but it can help you understand what choices you need to make in your romantic life so that you can find the dream fulfillment you seek.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your house of connection

Aries Season helps open you back up to life, as it's not only the ruler of connections in your life but also helps you to become more social, which can put you in the perfect situations to meet new people. Although you are likely focusing a great deal on your professional life at this time because of the influx of Piscean energy, try to leave some energy and space to get out and enjoy life more simply.

If you're single, this is a wonderful time to go out with friends and meet new people. Be open to new romantic prospects, especially if it's with someone you wouldn't have previously considered your type.

If you are in an existing relationship, then you're being urged to bring in more lightness and joy by going out with other couples or even enjoying some more carefree time together. Love doesn't always have to be so serious, and sometimes, it's those moments of pure joy that remind you that you really are exactly where you are supposed to be.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, March 22, Venus conjunct Saturn in Pisces in your sector of abundance

While the energy of the universe has shifted, You are being urged to take advantage of new opportunities. Still, you must remember that anything new will only grow from what you've previously learned. Venus, the planet of love, will connect with Saturn, the planet that rules over karmic lessons in your sector of abundance and new opportunities. There may be a divine test in the week ahead which will have you choose the path of newness and growth over any repeated cycles and patterns. Pay special attention to your mindset or approach to love because this is a choice that may also have more to do with yourself than anything in your external life.

Venus and Saturn bring a moment of growth into your romantic life this week as you are being urged to level up in your life truly. Focus on how you can embody more of your growth and what you've learned about creating a healthy relationship. Then, start putting yourself in new places so that you can show the universe you are fully ready for forever love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your house of intimacy

Mars is the planet that rules intimacy. Pisces highlights the theme of intimacy, helping you reconnect with your partner or even begin a new relationship more intensely and connectedly. Although Mars sometimes has challenges in Pisces, it will bring up more conversations about emotional intimacy, which can help build or reestablish the bond you seek in your relationship.

Nothing can be off the table between you and your partner in this transit. There is no possibility of sharing or saying too much. See this as the unpeeling of layers where you and your partner can be more emotionally intimate and deep with one another. As much as physical intimacy matters, it is actually built in the conversations you have with one another rather than simply in the bedroom.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your sector of relationships

As much as you've been enjoying the romantic focus in your life since the start of Pisces Season, you can still make the most of each moment as Mars shifts into Pisces. Mars directs the choices you make, the actions you take, and what is the motivating drive for everything.

In Pisces, not only does it focus more intently on your romantic growth, but it also brings in the importance of emotional fulfillment. You may find that instead of wanting to reach a particular milestone in a relationship, you are instead drawn to create a deeper connection with your partner.

Mars will join Venus and Saturn in Pisces, helping you learn from your past experiences and work toward creating a fully dynamic relationship. You are also more focused on serious commitment now, whether you're single or attached, which means the idea isn't just to find someone you can spend the night with—but someone with whom you can create a life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your house of love

Aries energy governs your romantic sector, which rules all aspects of your relationship. As Aries Season begins, along with a new astrological year, you are ready to take everything you've been observing and even learning and step into the beginning of a truly healthy relationship. Although this week offers profound moments of growth, it is only the beginning. So take time to reflect on the lessons that have surrounded you and your feelings so that you can feel confident in honoring your inner truth.

This is the week that precedes your Lunar Eclipse in Libra, a powerful time for emotional shifts and growth. As the Aries energy begins to filter in, you may find that you have a change of heart or need your partner to step up in new ways. This will be part of a longer process for you but don't hesitate to speak your truth, as what you want is created within each moment you decide to act from your higher self.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your sector of commitment

You are already accustomed to the energy and commitment that Pisces brings to your life and relationship. This week, as Mars moves into this water sign, this will be amplified. With Venus and Saturn already in Pisces, you have been more focused on what kind of relationship you desire, whether you're single or in an existing relationship. This has been the product of finally learning not only your worth but also understanding what you need and learning how to advocate for yourself more fully.

As Mars, the planet of action shifts into Pisces, this will heighten your experience and focus toward truly creating a romantic commitment or even marriage. Even if you have been happily single, this new energy will put you in the places to meet new people, make the first move, and act with more intent toward what you want to create. There is nothing wrong with dating with a purpose. With this energy, you may also finally manifest what you've always wanted.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your house of joy

It's time for you to remember that love isn't only about companionship but also that it should bring joy into your life. Aries Season brings about a strong focus on your romantic commitment, joy, and even your desires for your family. While there is a significant commitment or even a proposal, you must also ensure that the relationship you're choosing brings the happiness and joy you seek in life.

Although you are always responsible for your happiness, the person you choose should add to that versus detracting from it through chaos, drama, or unhealed wounds. With this energy, you can focus more on what your partner and relationship add to your life, which can also lead to a stronger commitment. It doesn't mean there will be only good times ahead. When you truly know that what your partner brings to your life is unique, you can trust yourself to go all in.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your sector of home and family

Try to set yourself up for success in this new zodiac season of Aries by giving yourself plenty of time to focus on what is most important to you. Many times, you can be so busy checking off items on your to-do list or trying to achieve the standard of success that you miss what makes others fulfilled. That doesn't mean it will do the same for you. When you can honor and move from a place to know what and who you value most, then you are also guaranteed to create the life you are dreaming of.

The Sun represents external action, while the energy of Aries Season helps you start new endeavors and move with greater confidence. In this area of your life, your actions are all motivated by healing and creating the home and family that you truly desire.

If you and your partner have been talking about moving in together, then this may be the time it finally happens. It's also a great time to introduce a new partner to family members or even focus on your healing. Remember, it's not how it looks that matters but how you feel.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your house of agreements

There may be some important conversations coming up as Aries Season highlights themes of communication and agreements in your relationship. Aries can be more directed and bolder. So make sure that you're holding space for what your partner wants, even how they feel. As much as this can help move you ahead in your relationship, you need to make sure you're not making it all about you.

When it comes to agreements in relationships, which is what lays the foundation for how you conduct and continue your connection, Aries is a positive energy to have on your side. This will help you become less afraid of commitment, which will be of benefit because even with all of your growth there, there are still some fears lingering around you. Try to make the most of this new zodiac season by allowing yourself to follow your heart — completely holding space for your partner to do the same.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your sector of self-worth

You are trying to find a balance ce between the energies of Pisces and Aries, which can help you establish a new connection more authentically and even bring greater truth to an existing relationship. All of Mars, Venus, and Saturn in Pisces is urging you to love yourself first and to learn from your romantic past, but also, do not hesitate to commit to or rebuild a relationship in your life. At the same time, Aries energy is stirring up themes of self-worth, value, and what you deserve.

You must become crystal clear on what you deserve and what you want from your relationship, regardless of whether you're currently seeing someone or not. By first getting clear with yourself, you will know what to ask for or even what boundaries you must keep in place. You can still enjoy the magical romance of a relationship, but it's important also to know your love is unsustained as well. No more giving away the best parts of yourself for free.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.