Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs With The Vernal Equinox March 18 - 24, 2024

Love is in the air because the Vernal Equinox inspires beauty, renewal, and new life. If ever there were a week for love, it's March 18 - 24, 2024. Three zodiac signs are ready for it, too. We will all go out to show up for love if we have the opportunity to express ourselves, as we most definitely will be doing. We are not shy during this time, but we're a little devilish. We wish to tempt our lovers to have fun with us.

We've got some very positive transits that are helping the scene out. We'll find that help comes to us in the form of Moon with Jupiter, a Leo Moon, the Sun in Aries, Venus conjunct Saturn, and Mars in Pisces. It's a heckuva lineup if love is what's on your mind, so be prepared to experience this first week of Spring in ways you might not be used to.

We are picking up our speed, and for three zodiac signs, we will like the idea that our thoughts have momentum. It looks like we're not living in a vacuum after all, as we will find that the people in our lives are paying close attention to our every move, and why? Because they love us and find us fascinating in all the right ways. Now, that can't be bad, and it isn't. Enjoy the week. Love abounds!

Three zodiac signs see relationship improvements March 18 - 24 with the Vernal Equinox:

1. Taurus

Oh, it's just all in the bag for you, Taurus, as you feel like a superhero when it comes to love and romance. Your partner can't stop showering you with gifts. During March 18 - 24, 2024, you'll find that they wish to share not just gifts but ideas for the future. This person is so madly in love with you that they want to plan things way in advance regarding your relationship.

This makes you laugh, and you may even find their enthusiasm a little unnerving, but not enough to halt them in progress. You like seeing that you're not alone in this love game and that the person you are with really wants to take it to the next level. This could mean marriage or buying property together. Whatever it is, no moves will be made this week, but the 'thinking about it' will be on high.

You feel so good that you don't foresee anything interfering with your brilliant love life. Nothing can upset what you have going. You've come to understand that it's all up to your perception. During this week, you choose to see what you have as blessed and perfect just the way it is. How lucky for you, Taurus!

2. Cancer

Spring is always a good season for you, and the power of Aries spares you not. You are not only in a great mood during the week of March 18 - 24, 2024, but you feel a little more powerful than usual. This will work well in your love life as you have a few things you'd like to talk about with your partner at this time. It's nothing scary, but it's definitely the kind of stuff that takes nerve to approach.

And if the nerve is what this week requires of you, then nerve it is, as you have plenty, and all of it is geared up for positive results. What you've come to realize is that if you don't speak up, then you don't get heard, and being heard is the one thing that makes the most sense to you this week. Fortunately, you are surrounded by astrological transits that back you up in your attempts to communicate properly.

You'll see that as soon as you begin this process, the person you want to get your message through to will be much more receptive than you might have anticipated. This is a person who is on your side. While you may not have realized just how 'on your side' they were, this week has you knowing for sure that this is definitely someone you can share your innermost feelings with.

3. Leo

You're practically running around naked with a big smile on your face this week, Leo, as your mood is so sublime that you are literally your ray of sunshine. And this gregarious mood of yours is something you not only want to share with your romantic partner but is due to their attention. They have made it known to you that you're their number one everything, and that's a joy to hear.

Yes, you are very susceptible to flattery. In this case, the flattery is just a truth being told by a person who happens to think you're the bee's knees. What more is there to be said? You've got this major Aries flare-up coming on, and Spring is about to begin. You feel healthy, excited, and happy to be alive. It's all going so very well for you, and you are grateful.

So, put your clothes back on and smile happily to yourself, as this week, March 18 - 24, 2024, brings you nothing but contentment with a touch of silliness thrown in for good measure. You might not be taking anything too seriously this week, Leo. If one thing stands out, it's the power of love, and this is more than a dream come true; it's your real life. Weee!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.