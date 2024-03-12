Love Horoscope For March 12, 2024, During Moon Square Pluto

Love is a powerful motivator for growth and change. So, when the Moon speaks to Pluto, the planet of transformation, it pushes our buttons and makes us change for ourselves, our partners and the important people in our lives. Here's what to expect during Tuesday's love horoscope for March 12, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 12, 2024:

Aries

Sometimes, you just need space to think things over. Today, you may value your me-time more than usual. A little time to yourself can help you to see your relationship with greater clarity. Work on personal healing, and consider what desires in your heart remain unfulfilled so you can work on completing them.

Taurus

Friendship can be the gateway to true love. Even if you're in an intimate partnership now, it's important to develop a deep connection that is built on trust and mutual respect. Friends can challenge you to see things in a new light, cultivating more intimacy and unconditional love.

Gemini

Looking for love can almost feel like a full-time job. You may spend a lot of time chatting via text message and not have any hint of extending a date. Do you want to spend a lot of time getting to know someone via chat without any phone calls? Set a clear boundary for yourself; decide when you will cut interaction off if there are no signs of potential in the future.

Cancer

Learn about your partner's culture or take time to explore your own. It's so nice to discover why things are done a certain way because of your background. Do research on your own about their history, including cuisine, language, clothing, taboo topics, and daily habits or routines.

Leo

Even unconditional love can have its limitations. Every person has a darker side, and you may spot a little bit of your partner's less-than-desirable traits this week. You could view these things as deal breakers or areas of interest that you will want to talk about.

Virgo

Is devotion to a person given or earned? Today, during the dating or long-term commitment phase of your relationship, you may question what you're doing and why. You may want to revisit the expectations you have for your current partnership. What do you need, and what does your partner want? How can you both find a middle ground?

Libra

Simple love can be one of the best loves, Libra. Quiet love is what you're looking for. Knowing someone is there to look out for you when you need them. Being the person you can call in the middle of the night when you're sad — these traits of love — if you're searching for them from a special person can be found.

Scorpio

Be expressive, Scorpio. Love can be shared in various ways. From words to touch, cooking or acts of service, you can find a variety of ways to show others you care. You don't have to do one single thing to let a person know you're there for them. All you have to do is give your time, energy, and effort with sincerity.

Sagittarius

Home can be anywhere you feel safe and secure, so when you find someone who gives you a sense of togetherness, it draws you in like a magnet. During Venus in Pisces, a sense of belonging can capture your heart. You desire simplicity in love, and what's complex or too difficult to manage can quickly lose your attention.

Capricorn

You can have bodily attraction, but there is something to be said about finding a person's mind attractive. You can fall into deep like for someone through conversations right now. Since communication is such an important part of love for you, being able to talk to your mate about tough topics can become the glue that makes your connection last.

Aquarius

Shared values are so important to love, Aquarius. You may be willing to date someone with whom you sense there's chemistry or a little spark. But don't forget to evaluate the one thing you need to have a couple: agreement.

Your values can either make or break a relationship. Ask questions and consistently check in with each other to ensure alignment.

Pisces

You can learn so much about yourself in a relationship, and sometimes even more than you might have if you stayed single. People are mirrors of the soul. What is it that you feel sacred about? How does your inner light help to heal yourself and others through the power of love?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.