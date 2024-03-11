How The Moon Entering Taurus Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscopes On March 12, 2024

It's time to get grounded and focus on the work we need to do to succeed. The Sun is in Pisces, and we are just eight days to the start of the 2024 Aries season.

The Moon makes its way through the zodiac sign, leaving Aries to enter the Taurus zodiac sign. Here's how this shift in lunar energy impacts the horoscopes for March 12, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's so much easier to focus on the things you love to do when finances aren't lingering in the back of your mind. So, the next few days may be good news to your ears. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of money. This is a great time to look for a job, apply for a promotion or pursue side gigs with growth potential.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The time to work on yourself is here. The Moon enters your sign, which is also your solar house of personal development. Push aside any negative thoughts about having enough time to learn something new or that you're in competition with others. Instead, set a goal ... one that you can complete this week, and do what you know needs to be done to accomplish it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Chin up, Gemini. Everyone has naysayers, and you may discover who those individuals are in you r life. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies. This is the time to show up big for yourself. Be confident. Smile and allow yourself to show your happier side. You don't want to allow people to dictate their mood. You are the person in charge of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to work on bettering your relationships, specifically your business ones. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of friends. Everyone needs a good friend or ally in the workplace. If you've been keeping to yourself a bit lately, go out of your way to invest in the lives of others. Spread positivity by saying something kind. Take to LinkedIn and write a positive review for a colleague.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're ready to take your professional life up a notch. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of career, and it's an amazing time of growth for you. You can ask for feedback from your boss or coworkers on areas that they see require improvement and do your part. Study your industry a bit more and work on improving your communication with others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can teach yourself something new this week. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of education. Sign up for an online course. Consider what gaps exist in your knowledge bank and search for opportunities to reach them. Does your company offer reimbursement for courses you take that improve your skills at work? If not, you could find a free course online that interests you for pure pleasure and mental stimulation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some secrets should never be told, and you may feel you have a few you never want anyone to know about. From passwords to diaries, you just might not want to share that information. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of secrets, and this is the time to focus on securing yours. Change passwords you've shared in the past and no longer want people to know. If you've written things in a diary, place it in a secure location so that others can't read them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You take exclusivity seriously, and loyalty means a lot to you. So, when the Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of commitments, you're ready to talk about the future. You're ready to build something of value and substance with a mate or business partner. This is a good time to explore what the future looks like for the two of you. You can ask questions and see if you're on the same page or if your significant other isn't looking to become as serious as you'd like things to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Get down to the details of the things you want to do each day and why. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of routines. Habits are the result of daily actions that work toward your success. The next few days, pay closer attention to what you do each day. See what works and what doesn't so you can plan how to make changes and improve your day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Foster a strong imagination in yourself and others. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of creativity, making this the perfect time to work on your artful side. Start small. You can begin with a morning journal or do a little bit of art with some classical music in the evening. If you want to try an AI art generator, play around and make a few images for your profiles on social media for fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family can be friends and blood relatives; what matters is how you feel about someone and what they do to be a part of your life. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of home. Focus on making your place a little more cozy. When you feel ready, begin to invite friends over for dinner. Start socializing to see how you can make your life more open and receptive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Listen to others, and you'll discover how much you can help them reciprocate the same with you. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of communication. Pay attention to the small nuances in your relationship. Look closely at body language cues and what is done by others in comparison to what they have said.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.