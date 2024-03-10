Horoscope For March 11, 2024 — The Moon Enters Aries

Roll up your sleeves, zodiac signs. At the start of the week, the Moon enters Aries, giving us a small taste of what's to come during Aries season.

An Aries Moon leaves us feeling supercharged and ready to take the next few days by storm. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology and their daily horoscopes beginning March 11, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Define your goals. The Moon is in your sign, bringing attention to your solar house of personal development. Plan what you want to do next and then create the steps necessary to reach your destination. Remember, development isn't an overnight thing. You can set your goals in 6-month through 5-year increments of accomplishment so as not to be overwhelmed by what you desire to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pay attention to the gossip in the room; that's how you can tell who isn't necessarily the right person to divulge secrets to. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies, and they may not be people. Things that set you back may be areas to target, like sleeping in or clutter in your home or a lack of focus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love to do things on your own, but if you're starting a new business or want to scale, a new mentor may help. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of business relationships. Ask for recommendations from friends. See what type of influencers in your industry are open to new clients. If the cost of a mentor is what's holding you back, consider organizations that provide guidance for free, like SCORE.org.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you ready to kickstart a job change? The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of career, and maybe you're prepared to do something new. Today, evaluate where you are now with where you'd like to go. You can do something as simple as read job descriptions. Start reviewing people who are already in the industry or role you want to get into, and follow them on LinkedIn, read blogs about those positions and start preparing to learn the skills you need to get there.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Are you thinking about going back to school? Deciding to return to college when you work full-time is a big decision. But maybe you feel like you're at a dead-end job, or you could make more money with a higher degree. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of education, and this is the time to start something new in your life. Consult with a few academic advisors. Make your pros and cons list. Consider your reason why and see if your timing is right.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's become popular to divulge secrets online. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of shared secrets, and this can be a powerful time for you in a new way. Maybe you want to blog about your experiences anonymously or talk about them publicly using a forum like TikTok to help others. Opening up to the world or an individual is a big deal. Be sure you're ready for the responsibility. If you've decided to cut back on how much you share online, research steps to lock the information down.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Are you ready to make a big decision? The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of commitments, and you'll want to ensure you've worked through your own 'stuff'. Define what you want. Be sure that you can give what is needed to see a project through, and if you can't, admit it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Change can be fun, and when you are looking forward to a positive change, it can be motivational and enlightening. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of daily routines. Begin with a plan to reward yourself for small and big accomplishments. You have to do what you want for yourself, and even though helping others can be inspiring, tap into your own personal big why to keep the momentum going.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may be naturally talented and creative, or perhaps you used to be, and you'd like to become that way again. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of creativity. One of the first things you can do is decide what type of art you'd like to try. Embrace boredom, as it can provide your imagination fuel to wander. Take a creative course or dabble on your own. Have fun with it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Expanding your family can take many forms. You might want to have a baby, adopt or foster a child. Perhaps you prefer the idea of getting a four-legged pet. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of home and family, and it's the perfect time to plan for this big step. You can evaluate the cost and responsibility and figure out what's involved.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Honest, quick, and clear is how conversations go when the Moon is in Aries, your solar house of communication. It's the perfect day for shorting through emails and revising letters you need to send out. If you have some editing to do for a blog or your business profile, plan to get that done today yourself or delegate it to professional online via Fiverr or Upworks.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today can be the day for big wins or great losses regarding how you handle finances. The Moon is in Aries, your solar house of money. If you plan to buy crypto or invest in something, be sure it's right for you. You don't want to act on impulse unless you're certain that you are making a good choice. Check your decisions to ensure what you decide makes total sense.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.