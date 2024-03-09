5 Zodiac Signs With The Best New Moon Horoscopes On March 10, 2024

Treat yourself to an extra piece of pie during the New Moon on March 10, 2024, because the energy is extra sweet and delicious for five zodiac signs! Those who live with their hearts open will receive big blessings.

So are you ready? Of course, the five zodiac signs — Aries, Pisces, Sagittarius, Leo, and Cancer — will benefit the most under this influence. There's something here for all the zodiac signs.

First of all, we have a beautiful New Moon in Pisces gracing the sky. You may not be able to see it, but you will feel its lunar magic. So make sure to make a wish upon the moon and then watch as your story unfolds.

The best wishes on this Pisces-heavy day are those that tap into your whimsical side and answer your deepest wishes and heart's desires. So don't hold back!

Mars in Aquarius is here to lend support to this beautiful moon by reminding us to be our authentic selves, even if it looks crazy to someone else or raises a few eyebrows. As long as it's harmless and just one of the many permutations and combinations of human experience in the world, you are good.

So wear that dress you love even if you feel awkward at first, sign up for that marathon event, or try something you have always wanted to do. Who's stopping you? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 10, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 10, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10 am

Aries, the day's energy is extremely charitable for you. It also urges you to be charitable to others in return, whether through acts of kindness, giving food to guests, neighbors, or strangers, or making monetary donations to the right cause. Do what feels right to you.

Also, share your joy with your loved ones. The universe is giving you a blank slate to write your destiny, so why not include the ones who mean the most to you?

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 11 am

Pisces, your manifestation powers are supercharged. After all, we have a New Moon in Pisces in the sky. So be intentional about your day, write down your wishes, and do a manifestation ritual. You can't go wrong if you take charge.

Also, make sure you focus on the things that truly mean something to you instead of letting others choose what you should want in your life. People-pleasing at this point will be incredibly detrimental and may make your blessings slip out of your fingers.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 am

Sagittarius, the energy is really beautiful for you. You will feel blessed and beautiful and may even experience a glow-up. Let your generous side take the reins. Any positivity you stir up will have a greater impact on your personal life and your cosmic gifts.

Also, you get to write your destiny. So, if you don't have a manifestation ritual planned, get started quickly! The window of opportunity is small here. Just make sure to wear an amethyst pendant while you are at it.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Personal gains

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, the competition is tough. You have a secret weapon in your weaponry — your cosmic blessings. So don't be surprised if you sprint past your competitors with a grin on your face and outpace them by a large margin. Of course, whether you can maintain that gap for long depends on what you do over the next few days or weeks, but you can't go wrong.

You are also encouraged to think about your gains in every situation of importance, be it your finances, your choice for a life partner, which university you should apply to, and more. It's your life path, so you must do right by it.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Counting stars

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Cancer, Sunday's energy is poignant for you. You are being urged to focus on the concept of give and take in relationships, both platonic and romantic (including the one you have with those in your care). Too much of one or the other will always lead to the most toxic messes, so be mindful. Your cosmic blessings depend on you striking the right balance and not over-giving.

Interestingly, you are encouraged to gaze at the night sky and count the stars tonight. Even if pollution blocks them out, just bask underneath the open sky and let your dreams come to the surface. Intriguing insights await you on this path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.