Horoscope For March 2, 2024 — Moon Enters Sagittarius

New month, new you! We are one toe into March now. The Sun is shining from the sign of Pisces, and the Moon will enter the uplifting sign of Sagittarius. With a Moon in the sign of the Archer, we collectively pull back the string of our bows to take a new journey for un.

This weekend's Sag Moon gives the perfect excuse to explore all that life offers from an intellectual, philosophical and spiritual level while in nature, in a museum or in the comfort of your home. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology, per daily horoscopes for March 2, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, March 02, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to expand your horizons and try new things. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure. Learn new things about a culture you're curious about. Download Duolingo and pick a language to study. If you're a visual person, join a museum membership in your area and plan to visit the exhibits that come into town. Try making your favorite cuisine that you love at home. Have fun with it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's good to open up and share what's on your mind. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of secret sharing. It's nice when you can be open and transparent about your history. You've lived an interesting life; people, friends, and colleagues can learn much from your professional and personal experiences. People like getting to know you, as it builds intimacy and trust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Grow your friendship circle through meaningful experiences. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of commitments and partnerships. Is there something you're particularly interested in? You can build a new social network around a hobby or an activity you like to do. You'll love having conversations about your favorite topics.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The great outdoors awaits. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of routines and health. This is the time of year when signs of Spring begin to show themselves. Plan to visit a local park to go for a wonderful walk. You can take many photos to share the exciting things you find interesting. Aim for a holistic lifestyle that includes fresh air, good food and quality rest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Express yourself through the arts. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of creativity and fun. Plan a paint night or invite your friends over for an evening of crafting and making something eat. You can do a homemade pizza night or create chocolate gift baskets for the Easter bunny.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get back in touch with the people you love most. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of home and family. This is the perfect time to reacquaint yourself with things that have to do with family, like updating your photo album or reaching out to say hello to your parents. Call your siblings to stay in touch. Reach out to cousins to let them know you care.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be open and honest. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of communication. This is a great time to write an opinion piece for your local newspaper, especially if you have strong opinions you want to vocalize. Make phone calls. Challenge the status quo. Don't be afraid to speak up for yourself and others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Spend, but also remember to be frugal. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of money. You could be tempted to purchase books you can pick up for free at the local library via in-person or through a library app. You may be tempted to eat at a restaurant all week when you can make a few things at home in the evening. Your domestic side is a great thing to use to enhance your relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of personal development and growth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Discover new things about yourself by reconnecting to a higher power. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of spirituality. This is a great time for fasting, praying and reading spiritual books. You might enjoy contemplating the afterlife and what it means to you. Do your research, and don't be afraid to ask yourself lots of questions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Connect with like-minded individuals. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships. Plan a get-together. Aim to do something fun. If you have a local carnival or fair in your community, go out and enjoy the scenery. Be sociable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Put in a little more effort and see how the magic flows. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your solar house of career. Update your LinkedIn profile. Review and revise any old resumes and cover letters. See if there are any job openings in the area of your expertise that could pay better. Don't think small.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.