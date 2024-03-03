What Makes March 4 - 10 Such A Lucky Week For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Fate blesses those who are determined to win its blessings. That's the lucky message and energy of this week, between March 4 - 10, 2024, for everyone.

While five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest under this influence — namely, Ox, Rat, Dragon, Rooster and Monkey — the rest of the zodiac signs aren't too far behind.

The I-Ching hexagram of luck this week is Fire over Mountain (#56) changing to Wind over Fire (#37). It's urging us not to be stagnant and to keep learning and growing.

Whether you do this through traveling around the world, learning different languages, adding more PhDs, reading books, watching videos, or something else, do what feels right to you wherever you are in your life. Not everyone can afford everything. One must always look for opportunities for growth and knowledge, whatever one's situations might be.

That's how you will find luck because it loves to hide in the most uncanny of places. And then, once you have found it, allow yourself to meditate on it. Learn more from it.

Fate loves those who honor and respect the blessings they find on their way and do right by them. If you feel called to, work with your crystal birthstone this week to enhance your luck and open up your intuition. Intriguing adventures await those who choose this path. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

What makes this week so lucky for five Chinese zodiac signs:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky timing

Ox, your luck this week is very unique. You are urged to pay close attention to your intuition as you go about your days. It will nudge you exactly when you need to make your move (in whichever aspect of life will be relevant). If you take action when that happens, you will unlock big luck! Just make sure to carry an evil-eye pendant with you so you can ward off envy along the way.

If you feel called to, you can write your wishes for the week on Monday or Tuesday. Then let the cosmos work its magic for you! Oranges and the color orange will be lucky for you over the next seven days.

2. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky beginnings

Rat, your luck this week is tied to an important action. You are urged to put an end to situations that are bad for your well-being, whether physically, mentally, emotionally, or otherwise. This also includes cutting energetic ties to people from the past who still have an invisible hold on you. If you can do this, your luck will fruit and flower beautifully, taking you by surprise!

If you feel called to, do an incense ritual this week to help you spread positive energy in your living space, clear out stagnant forces, and be more present over the next seven days. You can do this on a daily basis, too, if the ritual brings you peace and joy. Oranges and orange scents will be lucky for you this week.

3. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Luck in your hands

Dragon, be prepared for a fabulous week! You have luck in the palm of your hand right now. So, whatever you channel your energies towards will benefit from this luck. Make sure not to dilute yourself too much by getting distracted by one hundred things. Instead, focus on the few priorities of your heart.

You are also urged to be careful of what you communicate this week and to whom. You may inadvertently allow someone to steal your luck if you don't hold it close to your chest. Roses and rose-scented candles will be immensely lucky for you this week.

4. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Grateful luck

Rooster, your luck this week is dependent on one important thing — you being able to recognize the beautiful gifts you already have in your life. Whether it's your loved ones, best friends, opportunities, projects, or something else, make some time this week to express your gratitude for all that's already good. Then, be prepared to have even more amazing things come in for you!

For most of you, your friends will come through at the last minute and show you that they always have your back. Others of you won't even have to question anyone's loyalty because you know you have solid people in your corner. The colors green and purple will be lucky for you this week.

5. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luck in threes

Monkey, your luck this week will come in threes. Yes, that sounds odd, but it's the good kind of odd! So prepare to see more signs and synchronicities this week than usual and also receive everything in multiples of three. You may even feel like you are in a treasure hunt after a while.

If you feel called to, share your blessings with your best friends this week and those who always had your back even when others turned away from you. It's important to acknowledge the best relationships we have in our lives as they are everlasting blessings in themselves.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.