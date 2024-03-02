Which 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love Starting March 4, 2024

Before love can find you, you must find yourself. That's the message and energy of this week, between March 4 - 10, 2024. And while five Chinese zodiac signs — Dragon, Pig, Ox, Rooster and Tiger — will benefit the most by leaning into this wisdom, the rest of the zodiac signs are urged to align with it too.

The I-Ching hexagram of love this week is Wind over Water (#59) changing to Wind over Mountain (#53). It urges us not to become disheartened if we don't find love right away. A confluence of factors and destiny is needed to bring the right souls together.

So, what is a few years in the grand scheme of things?

Instead, focus on yourself and your well-being. Love yourself. Be your own best friend. That's how you will know who the right one is and who is not. Your luck will spring forth when you stop sabotaging yourself and allowing the wrong ones to have an undue hold on you and your heart.

If you feel called to, do a cord-cutting ritual this week to help you find closure. Just make sure to do this during the waning moon phase before March 10 (New Moon Day). Because then you can invite something new when the moon begins its new cycle. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of March 4 - 10.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love March 4 - 10, 2024:

1. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, if you are single, be patient in love this week. Your luck in this arena depends on you taking care of yourself and making sure you are strong within. That's the only way you will recognize your true soulmate and avoid time-wasters who talk a big game. If you feel called to, treat yourself to spa therapy this week.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is strong and steady. So, if you and your partner have been thinking of purchasing a home together, make sure to focus on this! The energies are really fated right now and will also extend to businesses where both of you are partners.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love this week is really sweet and charming. Any date you plan will go really smoothly and will also bring you surprises in the end. But this may not happen for dates that are organized for you, so be sure to be proactive!

If you are in a relationship, you will know who the right person for you is this week and who is not. That's your luck in love, even if the way things unfold feels a bit weird at first. For some of you, this luck will help you finally close out an old chapter with an ex who keeps popping up like a zombie. For others, this luck will make you aware if you have tied yourself to the wrong person while your true red-thread mate searches elsewhere for you in vain.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, don't be stingy in the arena of love this week. Your luck here depends on it. So, if you ask someone out on a date, make it a memorable one. If you treat someone to a gift or bouquet, make it thought-provoking. If you choose to spend your money on an outfit, focus more on the quality and not exclusively on the discount.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week will instantly help you identify the folks who genuinely wish you and your partner well and those who secretly want to break the two of you up. Knowledge is power, so don't brush it off. What you choose to do next will depend completely on what you find out.

4. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, if you are single, your luck in love this week depends on you being honest with yourself about whether you actually want to find love or not. Don't let society dictate your life choices to you or make you feel guilty about staying at home and enjoying video games or solo movie nights. This will open the path for your true soulmate to find you later this year.

If you are in a relationship, ask for what you need, even if you struggle. Your luck in love is strong this week, and we will make sure your efforts are rewarded. In fact, those of you who struggle with people-pleasing will benefit the most from this exercise and the eventual lucky outcomes.

5. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, if you are single, reinforce to yourself this week that you are strong, brave, beautiful/handsome and deserve the best in love. Your luck in love will unlock when you do this and bring you only the best of the best experiences!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will bring you and your partner together if you have been fighting over something. You will finally understand each other's perspectives and will figure out a solution to the problem. You will also be blessed with beautiful experiences as you bond and make it again.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.