Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope On February 29, 2024

Sometimes, we can't help but be curious about what the day will bring. Call it impatience or a desire to partner with the universe through synchronicities, signs and symbols. This is why tarot cards are perceived to be a helpful tool when we need help deciphering the day's events. Find out what your tarot card is by using your zodiac sign. Here's your reading for February 29, 2024, Leap Year day.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 29, 2024:

Aries

In this life, we will encounter enemies or those who speak words of hate for one reason or another. With this in mind, you may want to consider embarking or continuing on a journey of building a secure self of self, so that when others speak, you are less shaken by it; your identity isn't in question each time; a knowing of who you are. So, when words of criticism come, and they often will when living out your calling, you may consider what they say or take away their only power: your attention. It is okay to be misunderstood; not everyone will understand you or see your purpose, impact, and motives. Find peace in releasing and trusting that you know yourself.

Taurus

Taurus, an easy way to see the person you are becoming is by looking around at those closest to you; as the saying goes, you are the sum of your five closest friends. This can be your greatest superpower or worst downfall, as being wise in this department is crucial. You may want to sit down and assess those you surround yourself with, how you feel after your time together, and how they may be tipping you; is it ultimately what you want? If not, you may decide to distance yourself over time.

Gemini

Having too much of one thing can rob you in many areas of your life or lead to burnout. Take an assessment to see if one aspect, like work, is taking more control or attention than what is healthy for you in the long run, and stop it before the damage is delivered. Not only can this disrupt yourself, but your relationships.

Cancer

Sometimes, it isn't the lack of intention that is the obstacle; it is the lack of knowledge. If you are finding some dry spots in your relationship and unsure how to soothe them, don't be afraid to seek counsel or crack open a book or two. The lessons you may be desperate to learn may already be known to others who can deliver them to you.

Leo

The greatest thing you can do for yourself sometimes is not try to do it all on your own. Asking for help reveals strength, not weakness. Whether your personal life or for relationship matters, you may benefit from seeking advice and inviting others in.

Virgo

While committing can sometimes have a narrow view of all you decide to decline, it also opens a big, brand-new door to intimate yeses. If in a relationship, enjoy this time with your lover and a special experience.

Libra

Some of the most beautiful and sustainable relationships, especially those you want to spend your life with, are not the ones with constant change and excitement but those with safety and stability. It is important to pick someone healthy for you and your nervous system. One of the most crucial things to have with a lover is the comfort of being yourself and knowing you'll be embraced in every way. Not just one who keeps you on your toes.

Scorpio

Relationships are full of compromises. You may find yourself ready and eager for something your partner simply isn't prepared for. During this time, communication is key, and it's important for both aspects to practice balance.

Sagittarius

Conflicts are bound to arise in relationships; what matters is how you deal with them when they come. While one person may not be entirely wrong in a disagreement, it may be a mix of both; taking responsibility for your faults is important. It doesn't mean you're a horrible person, just human. This may ease the impact of fights, show your partner your awareness and desire to improve, and help your relationship overall.

Capricorn

Some of the best things we can do are often the hardest. You may ponder the bigger picture to get over doing what is most beneficial over what is easiest. What results would each course of action lead you to? What kind of person do they reflect, and who do you want to be? All of these questions during this Scorpio moon invite you to have hard conversations and not run away from problems; stay and solve the ones worth solving.

Aquarius

Aquaris, the Scorpio Moon invites the question, what behaviors or habits are robbing you and your relationship? Some unhealthy actions can take a toll on a person and their lover. It is important to assess, note priorities, and make changes to this.

Pisces

The Moon in Scorpio invites you to face your feelings head-on instead of running from or suppressing them. Allow feelings to run their course, and give yourself a loving and open space to do so. It is wild how nurturing you can be to your inner child and how impactful it is. You have your feelings for a reason, so feel them; the only way through is through! You got this!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.