One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On February 28, 2024

We are at a rare time when things are moving in the 'right direction'. There are no retrograde planets. The Sun and Moon are in water signs. A one-card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here on February 28, 2024, when the Moon is in the sign of Scorpio, and the Sun is in Pisces. Find out what's in store for you on this day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Let the inspiration pour in, Aries. This is a beautiful time to create what you want to see into existence. Whatever your imagination fathoms it can be so. Your dreams are only as limited as you allow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

There really aren't any shortcuts to solving life's big problems. You can find an easy solution, but the work still needs to be done. If you try to do something quickly, you may still have to go back and finish what you skipped. In other words, it's best to simply do the hard work now — from start to finish.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Routines change. What used to work for you may not help anymore. You have to adjust your thinking. Sometimes, people can become stuck believing that because something is done a certain way, it has to remain the same. Your way of thinking needs to adjust when you start a new routine. Eventually it will catch up, and you'll see that this was a great idea afterall.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

It's hard to ask a boss for more money. You may worry that asking for a raise could jeopardize your job. If you feel you've contributed to the company or have added value, there's no reason not to inquire about your salary. Drop hints and see how you feel. Still, if it's been a while, don't hesitate to ask for what you need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't want to compromise your integrity for the sake of being nice to impress others. Your kindness may open you to being taken advantage of, and you could regret waiting around for someone when you should have let them take care of a problem themselves. You need to have a tough conversation and let that person know you're ready to make some healthy changes, and that may mean pulling back and allowing them to be more independent.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You've helped others, and now the universe gives you a much-needed break. A matter involving your relationship will play out in the way you desire. If you're dealing with a legal matter or are waiting on a court decision, things will turn out fairly, perhaps even ruling in your favor.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Being attracted to someone who isn't available can make you want them more because you can't have them. Instead of letting your feelings rule your heart, you can do things to take your mind off of this person. It won't happen overnight, but with time, you can bring yourself back around and get to a place where you don't even know what you were thinking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Happy endings do come true. There's a natural cause-and-effect relationship to action and results. If you take the time and the work, you will reap the rewards or the benefits. That's why it's so important for you to remain loyal to yourself above all things. You don't want to stop your blessings from happening.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You can do whatever you set your mind to do. It can sound cliche, but it's true. You have to decide that no matter what is going on in your life, you won't settle for anything short of your dreams. Set a goal and aim for it. Nothing can stand in your way but you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Stay level-headed. When life, people, or situations seem harder than you'd like them to be, it's so easy to feel like you have no control. You may be inclined to pull back even further to prove a point to yourself or someone else. Is removing yourself from a situation worth it? Maybe not.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You're ready for a mini-retreat into a quiet world where everything and everyone is at peace with the universe. You learn to exercise and quietly fixate your thoughts and ideas. You discover the true meaning of friendship, life and other matters related to your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card:

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.