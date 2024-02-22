One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 23, 2024

Here we are, February 23, 2024, and even though we get one extra day during the month of February and Leap Year, time is flying by quickly. There is still so much to do — and yet time waits for no one.

The February 23, 2024, tarot card reveals changes are in store. The day's numerology is a Life Path 4, the Manager. We need to manage our energy, our time and our resources, too. What will this day bring to your zodiac sign? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

This day could push you to give up and think that life isn't fair, nor will it ever be. But before you toss your hands up, call out sick, and crawl back into bed, take back your power.

You get to decide how this day will go. You can outsmart problems and find a way to overcome them. You are an Aries, and that's just what you do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You wanted options, but the universe seems to have underdelivered them. You get only two choices right now.

While this situation seems less than what you wanted, it's a great way to simplify your life. You don't have to ponder an endless number of angles. You just have to choose which of these two paths is best for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Deep sigh. What a relief, Gemini. Hard times are *finally* behind you, and now all the time you had to spend making phone calls, sending emails, and writing reports on who you spoke to last can be dedicated to other things.

You can go out with friends, relax, and let this chapter end. Once and for all, it's best to close the books.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You don't have to wait till a new month or year to begin again. Each day gives you new chances for endless possibilities. If you do not like what you see, change the input or what you can control. You got this; change for the better is possible.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

It can be very helpful to practice self-awareness and, in turn, offer yourself loving curiosity to grow. This may look like shedding light on a deep-rooted belief and asking what's triggering that? Whatever the case may be, lead with acceptance and gentleness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

The true mark of success is not just what you do but who you are doing it. As you work to bring external goals to life, always leave some time aside to work on the greatest project you will ever embark on: yourself. Your heart can be the most prized possession.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Few things are worse than feeling like you can't afford to pay your bills. This month has been particularly tough. However, this tarot card indicates your money woes are about to change.

You could win big with a scratch-off ticket or get lucky traditionally and land a new job that pays more money. Either way, what has been a tough time is coming to a close. Your savings account will be happy with the news.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

It takes a lot of willpower to decide you will finally do what you've said you would do, but you constantly fail. It took a lot of mistakes to get to the bottom of yourself finally. But now that you know your weaknesses, you can start to sense what will work and succeed this time around.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Saying no to something others think you should accept can be emotionally draining. An opportunity can be a blessing, but if the timing is wrong, no matter how good the situation may appear, it can be more stressful to take it.

For that reason, you may be shutting a door on a chance you wanted. It's sad, but don't worry. When the timing is right, this opportunity, or something better, will come back around later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

If you really love your job, what could prove to be a source of tension are the people you work with. Someone may have an attitude at the workplace, and it pushes all of your buttons. Don't let one person's bad day ruin your focus. Instead, tune into what you truly love. With time, they will sort their things out. It's all good in the end.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Don't be discouraged if you don't see any promise yet. Remember, some of the greatest harvests take a long time to make. While it may look different than anyone else's timeline, yours is unique and equally beautiful. Press forward in faith and hope.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Don't count your eggs before they have hatched. You may be caught off-guard by a sudden problem. But here's your warning, Pisces: with mental preparation comes an ability to react with wisdom instead of overreacting and making a mistake.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.