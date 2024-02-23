Love Horoscopes For February 24, 2024 — Mercury Enters Pisces

Love can be such an emotional roller coaster ride. Mercury, the planet of communication, leaves the illusive energy of Aquarius to enter the deep waters of a spiritual Pisces zodiac sign.

Now, we discover that what's spoken by the heart can be understood easily — no matter what our love language is. Here's how this one change in astrology can impact each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting this Saturday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 24, 2024:

Aries

Being single can be fun, even if you wish you were in a romantic partnership right now.

Rather than sit at home wishing you had someone special to hold, you can plan a fun night out with your friends. Plan something a little bit eccentric. Make a night to remember.

Taurus

If you dream about working with your partner, this could be your lucky month. Talk about your dream and see if it's something they want to do.

Brainstorm ideas. Maybe you two can create a joint vision for the future where you pull your strengths together and create a business. Discuss a work-life balance. The possibilities could be endless.

Gemini

You are endlessly curious, and this is one of those days where you can get to know your partner much better than you thought you did. Mercury in Aquarius is the perfect energy to support studying your significant other's love language.

You can start by doing a love language quiz. Check out other personality tests online to see where you are mutually compatible or could use a bit of work. So fun!

Cancer

You long for more intimacy during Mercury in Aquarius. In fact, this is the time to take a deep dive into your relationship. Gradually test, letting your guard down.

Hold hands more frequently. Be the first to initiate affection. Spend more time together as a couple doing little things. Talk and connect more each day via texting or through phone calls.

Leo

Do you want a commitment? An exclusivity process begins within the mind, then the heart, when you're falling in love. You might not realize you're already acting as a couple.

During Mercury in Aquarius, you may finally let go of your desire to meet someone new. The 'what-if' or FOMO you've felt in the past may lessen daily.

Virgo

It's the little things that count. It's the small gestures that show you love someone. You may find that during Mercury in Aquarius, you are sentimental and expressive.

You enjoy showing this softer side of yourself to others. When your partner leaves little notes or sends you a sweet text, it reminds you of how wonderful life is with someone special in your life.

Libra

Romance can be restored if you want it to be. While Mercury is in Aquarius, words can have so much meaning for you. Talking about your feelings and sharing your thoughts with an open heart can stir the desire and sense of closeness you and your significant other feel.

You can avoid talking about work or things that disrupt your time together and instead tune into how wonderful you feel being a couple and shut the world out when you're alone.

Scorpio

It's important to feel safe and secure in your relationship. Respecting a person's boundaries is a good way to start. Do you know what they are?

Everyone has their quirks, wants, and needs regarding love. Allow your significant other to be themselves, even when it's hard. Listen intently. Be open but also gentle and kind.

Sagittarius

Communicating your feelings is so important to you. During Mercury in Aquarius, you may prefer someone so in tune with your needs and wants that they can almost complete your sentences.

You have a strong desire for closeness and intimacy, so choosing someone who will give you these things is important. When they say don't settle for less, it's good advice. In other words, Sagittarius, aim for what you want.

Capricorn

You can build a stable and lasting future together. With Mercury in Aquarius activating your house of money, this is a good time to discuss finances and to be transparent about your wants and needs. Discuss debt and income potential.

Talk about what you have to have and what your dealbreakers are. Be open to air out your grievances when it comes to love.

Aquarius

You love to be free, but you also know you enjoy being in a relationship. So, for you, you need to grow together while keeping some space.

The couple growing together may stay together, which could involve living apart. Mercury in Aquarius encourages individuality during this time. If you have a strong desire to design what your relationship will look like, map it out and be transparent. This transition will take time.

Pisces

Are you worried about the past? Mercury in Aquarius can have you thinking about an ex more than you'd like to be. You may be thinking about this person more than usual lately.

You can eventually release yourself from the pain and disappointment of the past. Thinking can manifest your final healing journey, where your mind is ready to learn the lesson and resolve the sadness you felt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.