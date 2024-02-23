5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On February 24, 2024

What are your dreams? What do you envision when you close your eyes and think about your future? The energy today, on February 24, 2024, is perfect for dreaming big and making sure you manifest with positive emotions. While five zodiac signs will definitely have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Leo, Virgo, Pisces, Aries and Sagittarius — the rest of the zodiac signs haven't been forgotten.

First of all, we have a full moon day on our hands today with the Full Moon in Virgo. So now's the time to make a wish upon the moon, especially wishes that deal with cleaning up your life, your health, or your career in some capacity. Working with blue kyanite, larimar and sodalite is also recommended.

Secondly, we have Moon conjunct Juno Retrograde and Lilith in Virgo blessing us with revolutionary energy today. So whether you are an inventor or engineer who wants to change the world through science or a concerned citizen rallying the people to fight for their rights, you will benefit from speaking from your heart and expressing yourself regardless of who calls your loyalty into question. After all, should you be loyal to systems that brow-beat you and make life miserable so that they can lord their superiority over you?

If you feel called to, create a vision board today or scrapbook your ideas for the future. The more you lean into your creative side, the sweeter the results will be. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 24, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 24, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Art & painting

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Leo now's not the time to rest and relax. Now's the time to go, go, go! Take advantage of the cosmic blessings on your side and let them be the wind beneath your wings. Let them help you soar higher than you can ever imagine!

You are also encouraged to engage with your creative side through art, crafts and paintings — especially paintings. This will bring your intuitive side to the surface and help you understand things you may be finding difficult to see through.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work hang out with:: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Intellectual creations

Best time of the day: 2 am

Virgo, take pride in your accomplishments and journal about them. Some of you tend to brush these off because you were taught to diminish yourself or told your accomplishments are not really accomplishments. Whoever said that or did that was/is wrong. The universe wants you to know so you don't squander your blessings.

You are also urged to pay attention to your ideas, especially those that can lead to a new project or a wonderful creation. This is significant for those of you who are writers, game developers and other intellectual creators.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Pisces, nothing, and no one can take you down. You have the full support of the cosmos behind you. Nevertheless, if you allow doubts and insecurities to creep in, you can self-sabotage your blessings and become your obstacle. Make sure not to do that!

You are also the proud recipient of a cosmic free slate today. That means whatever your heart desires is what you should gravitate towards and do. Don't let anyone hijack this for you!

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10 am

"Self-care" is your word of the day today, Aries. Don't let anyone make you feel guilty for leaning into that. You are on an important journey right now of soul growth and discovery. The energy today is designed to help you recuperate and recharge your batteries in the best manner possible. Send some gratitude into the ether for this.

Just remember: people who oppose self-care and call it selfish are walking red flags. So do as you please today and let your heart laugh, love, and smile exactly as you wish to.

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Scrapbooking

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Sagittarius, the energy today is potent for you. So pull on your big boy/girl pants now and charge forward! You are in for a treat. The faster you go now, the better your results will be.

Some of you may benefit today from scrapbooking about your future and desires in life, too. It's a form of vision-boarding. So, let your creative side come out and play!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.