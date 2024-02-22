3 Zodiac Signs Are Unstoppable In Love On February 24, 2024

While it's a wonderful thought to imagine our love lives growing and getting better during this day's transit, Venus square Jupiter, we may also see something else happening on February 24, 2024; we simply feel BIG.

We are generous with our emotions, hugely inspired by the future and absolutely determined to do the right thing by ourselves.

The Venus square Jupiter transit is no joke for three zodiac signs who are unstoppable in love. How it can potentially affect a person's love life is almost breathtaking, as this is the day we know ourselves to be unstoppable.

Any kind of inhibition does not hold us back. We are inspired by goodness and love and will not sit back and wait our turn. That's not to say we're going to bash the door down, but we are most certainly not going to let any good opportunity go by — not on February 24, 2024.

During Venus square Jupiter, we see everything as possible, and that releases us from fear altogether. If we see a positive outcome and are sure of it, at least in our minds, what on earth would stop us from going for it? Jupiter's energy is way too enormous to be contained. And we, in turn, cannot contain our immense love on February 24, 2024.

Three zodiac signs are unstoppable in love on February 24, 2024.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you have gone through all the things that might have taken you down in your lifetime, you have come to a place in your life that finally says 'no' to excessive and unnecessary amounts of fear or negativity. The days of preventing yourself from experiencing life are over. You have turned a new leaf, which will become pronounced and apparent on February 24, 2024, during the transit of Venus square Jupiter.

No longer will you hold back. Now that you find yourself madly in love with someone, you feel like it's now or never, as you are not about to give up on them. This person holds you in sway, and you aren't about to try to figure the magic out. What you do know is that realistic action is needed here. The days of dreaming yourself into a state are over. It's time to get out and do something about this love.

During Venus square Jupiter, you couldn't be more well supported as this transit is meant for the lovers of the world who are fearless and unstoppable. And that, Gemini, is who you are, or rather, who you have become. You realize that this is your one life, your beautiful and perfect ONE life. You'll go for it with all the gusto you can summon. You will win this, you know it. Nothing is stopping you now. GO, go, go, Gemini!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's almost funny is that on February 24, 2024, it will be as if you suddenly snap. You've been going through a lot of deep digging into your soul and discovered so much simply because you've tried. You pushed aside your fears. In doing so, you discover certain things about yourself that not only make you happy, these discoveries feel like old friends. One of your discoveries is your ability to be strong and fearless.

During the transit of Venus square Jupiter, you'll immediately show affection to the person you love. You won't hold back. You might have wanted to withhold your love for a while, but things have changed. How you look at life right now is that it's short and sweet and MUST be lived. And, for you, personally, to LIVE it, you must be unstoppable in love and unrelenting in your pursuit of goodness.

Lovingkindness is part of your new agenda, and it's working out for you very, very well, Sagittarius. During Venus square Jupiter, you feel obstacles are in your way solely to get around them so that you can feel victorious. And victory is yours, for sure, as the person you love not only picks up on your mighty desire but wishes to reciprocate it. How fortunate. February 24, 2024, is a great day after all!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are someone who goes over the events of your life to weigh each moment for its value. This helps you figure out what is good and no longer works for you. The more you 'trim the herd,' the better off you feel. What's been going on with you lately is that you're now at the place where you know what is 'right' for you. That just happens to fall under the topic of 'love.'

Your romantic life hasn't always been ideal, but what's ideal anyway? You've come to appreciate life 'as it is,' and that's a serious mouthful, Capricorn. But then again, on February 24, 2024, you've got the transit of Venus square Jupiter backing you up, so great understandings are just par for the course.

Life is incredible, and you don't want to waste your precious time going over the past or that which no longer works for you. And what works is your relationship.

During this transit, Venus square Jupiter, you see that everything is a choice. You can perceive it as awful and hopeless, or you can cherish the fleeting life span and go for it, with everything in your heart, all beating and experiencing all of it. This is what you choose on this day, February 24, 2024. You decide to enjoy your love life. You choose to make your life exceptional.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.