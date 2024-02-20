The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 21, 2024

Today's one-card tarot reading offers a snapshot of the energies that surround you on February 21, 2024, providing insight into potential themes or events you may encounter during on Wednesday. By interpreting the symbolism and meaning of the single card drawn, we offer guidance or reflection, helping you person navigate what you may face with greater awareness and understanding.

Through its focused insight of drawing a single card, this reading can serve as a reflective tool, offering clarity so you can approach your day with intention and mindfulness.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Your heart knows what you want, but what does your mind say? Sometimes, there's a mini-war at play between logic and emotion. On days like this, when you feel as though your heart isn't aligned with what makes sense, take a step back. One day can make a world of a difference when you've thought things through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

A loss may feel catastrophic right now, but the truth is the universe really does work in mysterious ways. You may think this is a big deal because it's what you know. But Taurus, there is something better out there for you. When life starts to downshift and remove barriers from your life it often means you're getting ready to level up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

All too often, people promise, and then they under-deliver. They try to make it seem like they can do more than is really possible. When you discover someone keeps dropping the ball, don't ask them to pick it up for the umpteenth time. Do what you need to do for you. It's OK to depend on yourself. Reclaim your autonomy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Giving may appear to benefit the recipient the most, but really, it's the giver who grows. This tarot card is letting you know it's good to be a giver. Your heart becomes more open. You invite the universe to partner with you. You share what you have and that is what signals the world that you're a person who is in tune with the laws of abundance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

If you've gotten used to swiping your credit cards to make ends meet, this is a sign to stop doing that and try to pay with cash. Cash may be hard to access if you're tapped out financially. However, living within your means is the best way to make things right in the long run.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Why let your paid time off sit and wait for 'another day'? If you want to enjoy a quiet evening at home doing nothing but catching up on your filing or lying around on the couch, that is your prerogative. You deserve some rest and relaxation, Virgo. Take some.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The truth is that love is hard sometimes. You can really have deep feelings for a person and yet feel bored with the relationship itself. Your interest may wander off somewhere, not because you've fallen out of love with your partner but because you want to feel excited again. This can be a passing phase, but rather than step out on your relationship, consider talking things through.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You are so much more than a simple person, and that's why you feel a little empty when you haven't connected with a friend or person who can 'go deep' with you intellectually. This is a day where self-discover mingled with intense conversation will satisfy you the most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Oh boy, an emotionally immature person may be in your life. This person may not be able to handle your honesty as you hoped they would. Their demonstration of selfishness can send you packing your bags. But why? You see the problem, and it could be that you're expecting a bit more than they can give. Adjust. A friendship can withstand flaws, but this person may not be the one to confide in all the time ... at least not until they grow up a little.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Your heart deserves to heal. You have been through a lot, and processing all these complex emotions takes time. You need a little more understanding and compassion. You need time to think, feel, and forgive. Don't rush yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Why is it when you decide you'll abstain from a food or a habit that's when you want to do it even more? You are going to be starring down an old pattern this week. You'll need to be strong, Aquarius. You can overcome your old ways, but not without a little struggle. Don't give in. Changing a habit takes a few weeks, and you can do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Oh, Pisces, someone isn't telling the truth. It would be so much easier if their dishonesty were plain to see, but instead, this person is pretty crafty at disguising their lies. You will need to decide if you will confront a liar or simply do what is best to do when you realize they aren't playing fair.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.