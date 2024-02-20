Love Horoscope For February 21, 2024 — Moon Opposite Venus

For Wednesday's love horoscope the Moon is opposite Venus. When the Moon opposes Venus in astrology, it stirs up a dance of emotions and desires that can influence how we experience love and relationships. This cosmic alignment may highlight contrasts in needs and priorities between partners, urging us to navigate the delicate balance between independence and connection.

Here's what the love horoscope for February 21, 2024 has in store for your zodiac sign and your relationships during this transit.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 21, 2024:

Aries

Sometimes, you have to take the lead and try to be the friend your partner has always wanted. Friendship can be the perfect buffer to rushing into a relationship that needs time to grow.

Good friends talk through life's problems and are there for each other. So, during today's Moon opposite Venus, take a step back and take things slowly, but also go deep and learn about your partner from the inside out. Communication can be your big win!

Taurus

Taurus, try not to be focused on materialistic gains. Your zodiac sign is the "I have" of the zodiac, and it can be difficult for you to invest in things that appear frivolous or a waste of time.

Time builds security, and during the day's Moon opposite Venus, your investment into your relationship can build a stable foundation of trust, love and loyalty. Isn't that what you want, Taurus?

Gemini

Ask them. The best way to get to know what a person you care about thinks or feels is to open the door to stimulating conversation that is both curious and open. Rather than wonder or send mixed signals with the hopes that your love interest will open up to you, try to initiate what you hope to achieve.

Cancer

Why keep your love a secret? You can be shy sometimes, and the more you care, the more you introvert into that crabby shell. This time, during the Moon opposite Venus, share your feelings. One of the best ways to feel safe is to foster intimacy and trust by sharing feelings. If you care, say so. You may be surprised to find out that your crush is feeling something special, too.

Leo

Commitment is a big step in a new direction, and it takes time to decide if the person you are with is right for you. With the Moon opposite Venus, your heart can feel like it's pulled toward exclusive love.

One reason why you may be ready to set aside your single life for a long-term commitment is the desire to share love and not miss out on the opportunity to be with someone special. Relationships aren't always easy, but this one may show signs of being worth it for you.

Virgo

Can you trust someone's intentions? Today, you could wonder if someone is trying to win over your love because they are sincere or trying to play with your feelings. Try not to view acts of kindness with cynicism. Past hurts can be why you don't see things through rose-colored glasses. But be open to the idea that acts of service are signs of a person's true love.

Libra

Wow, Libra. Is that the look of love in someone's eyes? A good friend may suddenly appear to possess the potential to be something more. They may be sending you the signal that you are a person they want to know better. You might not feel ready for a whirlwind romance during the Moon opposite Venus. But the idea could be tempting to consider this week just to see where things go.

Scorpio

You can't be everything to everyone, including being the perfect partner when work responsibilities call. During this week's Moon opposite Venus transit, you may be left feeling pulled in two very different directions.

On one hand, you might need to try something new and step outside of your comfort zone. Love is asking you to keep things the same. Trust the process, Scorpio. Things will find their way of working themselves out.

Sagittarius

You are so ready to love, Sagittarius. During the Moon opposite Venus, you are keenly aware of all the mistakes you've made in the past, and now you want to show how much you've changed.

It may feel like no one believes you can. You may need to use actions to reveal your inner growth. While others may not spot the difference yet, this is the week to be genuine in your desire to prove people wrong.

Capricorn

You are a secret keeper. If anyone can keep the confidence of a lover and partner, it is you, Capricorn. Part of being close to someone is feeling like you can talk openly with each other.

During today's Moon opposite Venus, transparency may be a challenge on an emotional level. Still, once you begin, confidence in the sacredness of your relationship can grow.

Aquarius

There's an internal conflict at play during the day's Moon opposite Venus, and it encourages self-love. While taking care of yourself first may feel contradictory, gaining a sense of wholeness, fulfillment, and self-satisfaction through rest and self-care can be the path to giving freely without any resentment to your partner.

Pisces

Do things have to end? The Moon opposite Venus can leave you feeling doubtful about love. You might go through a healing process that requires you to forgive a person who hurt you in the past.

While you may have already cut ties with a relationship you did not want, the memory of how things went could manifest again. You can learn from the experience but also realize how important it is to let go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.