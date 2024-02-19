Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On February 20 Are So Sweet

The love horoscope for February 20, 2024, brings a soft and gentle energy into our relationships. Find out what this may mean for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 20, 2024:

Aries

You can fall in love with your best friend, Aries. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your friendships sector. This opens the door to seeing relationships in a new light. You may find that you can get out of a friendzone or if you have a person who suddenly seems to be the right person for you. This could be the start of something beautiful.

Taurus

You could meet someone at work this week. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your career sector. The right person can stumble into your life via an introduction or a new hire. You never know where you could meet your future soulmate, so be sure to put your best foot forward at the office. When sparks fly, you'll know why.

Gemini

You have a lot to learn about love, and you're an eager student. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your educational sector. This is a great time to read up on relationships and to review what your partner's (and your) love language is so you can both begin to speak each other's more clearly. It's a great time to look into couple's counseling if you want to work through lingering conflicts.

Cancer

Ask for what you need, even if you simply need emotional support. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your shared resources sector. You can receive what you are asking for easily and readily. Others feel generous toward you, and you get the benefit of their goodwill when you take action.

Leo

It's time to make a big decision about your relationship. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your commitments sector. If you've felt uncertain, you may begin to realize exactly what you want in a mate. You may find it much easier to define your idea of the perfect love match. If so, write it down and focus on it.

Virgo

Try something new, but keep a few things the same for the sake of consistency. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your daily routine sector. Go out shopping with your partner but cook a meal at home. Instead of adding too many activities in one day, plan them out for the entire week.

Libra

Plan something unusual for a date night. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your creativity sector. This is a great time to buy tickets to a show or a play, invite your partner over for a BBQ, or make homemade sushi by yourself. You might want to try out a recipe you saw online or via TikTok and enjoy yourself.

Scorpio

It's time to break free and do your own thing. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your home and family sector. Even though you love and appreciate all your relatives have done, it's time to break free, take back your freedom, and do certain things for yourself.

Sagittarius

Be open about how you feel. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your communication sector. This is the perfect time to talk about what you wish your relationship could look like. If you're looking for a relationship that celebrates openness and curiosity, today is ideal for talking about it.

Capricorn

Go out and have fun. Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your money sector, and what better than to participate in a type of fundraiser for causes that you feel express love toward others?

You may enjoy participating in a museum or a fundraiser involving the help of a person in need. You might find it much more useful for your time to spread love productively.

Aquarius

Do something meaningful to you, Aquarius. With Venus in Aquarius, your sign, it brings attention to your personal identity sector. This is a great time to participate in a fundraiser for a charity you support. You can participate in a community service project or donate what you can to a nonprofit organization of your choice.

Pisces

Venus in Aquarius brings attention to your past and spirituality sector.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.