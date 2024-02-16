Love Horoscope For February 17, 2024 Brings More Romance

The love horoscope for February 17, 2024, focuses on relationships and intimacy thanks to the nurturing energy of the Moon in Cancer over the weekend.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 17, 2024:

Aries

As your love life grows stronger, some friendships may need adjustments. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius today, bringing attention to your solar house of friendships, and this can be a time of evaluation. Your priorities start to shift, and you learn that certain relationships are wonderful to keep, but others may need to end in order to remain emotionally loyal to the one you are with. Change can be hard, but be for the best!

Taurus

It's time to change how you view your priorities. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius today, bringing attention to your solar house of career and social status. You may be making more room in your life for someone special. This can lead you to desire to go home earlier than usual instead of out with friends. You may find that your wants and plans shift in a new light for the sake of love.

Gemini

You can learn and grow closer with your partner as your way of life merges. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius today, bringing attention to your solar house of higher learning, and this could lead you to adjust your schedule or make changes that allow your love match to enter your life more intimately. Maybe to make this easier, ask each other deeply personal questions that help you to learn about each other. Drop reservations and aim for greater transparency and vulnerability.

Cancer

Ask for what you need, Cancer and you never know ... you may receive it. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of shared resources through your significant other. Your partner could come into raise or some sort of cash money. Feeling generous, they may decide to treat you out on a date or share some of their luck and help to pay a bill or boost your joint checking account with a deposit.

Leo

Your mindset can change, including how you think or feel about being in an exclusive relationship. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of commitments, and when these two planetary energies combine, you may decide to give up your single status completely. This is a great day to test out the waters of a fully exclusive relationship by freezing your dating apps and updating your relationship status online.

Virgo

Some relationships fall into sync with each other easily, and others take time to figure out. If you have struggled to find the right dating cadence with your partner, the Venus/Pluto conjunction in Aquarius may help. This is a time when your daily routines start to shift. You can make room for more frequent outings. You might even find a creative way to spend time at home and make it feel more special. This is a great day to talk through ideas and see what your partner is thinking, too.

Libra

A joyful heart, Libra. It feels great to hear that someone is in love with you, and during the Venus/Pluto conjunction in Aquarius this month, your love life takes a turn in a new direction. You may meet someone, and the chemistry is just right.. Or a secret admirer could confess that they have felt strongly for you for some time but were too afraid to say something until now.

Scorpio

Even in the most loving families, there can be disagreements and a need to work through conflict. So when Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, it brings changes that may demand attention. Strife can be upsetting on some levels, but this may be an opportunity to grow as a team and learn to be more empathetic and understanding during conflict.

Sagittarius

Maybe you want a little break to do something by yourself. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius today, bringing attention to your solar house of communication, and it helps you to ask for what you need without fail. If you want to hang out with friends or spend the day reading a book or playing video games, that's your choice. You may typically prefer to spend your down time with your partner, but today may be an exception to a rule that you'd find more enjoyable.

Capricorn

Commitment can come with challenges this week. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, bringing attention to your solar house of money. You and your significant other may not handle finances similarly, but this difference does not have to be a dealbreaker. Rather than fight or argue about what is right come together and see if you can figure out a compromise you both can live with.

Aquarius

Love finds you where you are; if you're single, you may meet someone new who isn't your usual type. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, and it can bring attention to your solar house of identity and how you view relationships. Maybe you would consider a long-distance relationship with the right person. Pehaps you could consider dating someone who has a political affiliation much different than your own.

Pisces

Sadly, breakups do happen sometimes without any warning. You may experience a shift in your current relationship, and while this may not be the end of your partnership, it could be the start of a new chapter. Venus conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius today, bringing attention to your solar house of hidden things. This new develop may feel scary at first, but what you could discover is how incredibly resilient and deeply loving you can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.