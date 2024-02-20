Wednesday doesn't sound like a day for love, but that's about to change on February 21, 2024. The energy is all set to bring soulmates together and help people find their soul tribe ... if they are open to embarking on a new adventure.

Of course, five zodiac signs will experience the best under this influence — namely, Gemini, Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, Mars conjunct Venus in Aquarius is the main astrological focus today. It's here to show us (through action and deliberation) that true love isn't something cheesy or silly (although it does have those humorous sides to it, too). True love is the kind that strengthens from within and enables you to be your full self, unmindful of the naysayers of the world.

Mercury in Aquarius weighs in on this message by reminding us that it's always a good day to challenge conventions and spin them on their head with witty repartees and incisive insights.

Whether you choose to do that in the company of your friends (making them roar with laughter and glee), on stage in front of an audience, or to diffuse an emotionally charged situation that has gone too far is up to you.

If you feel called to do at least one thing today, with or without your significant other or friends, that speaks directly to your soul. Then, share about it on social media to call in your soul tribe. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 21, 2024.

Horoscopes are beautiful for 3 zodiac signs on February 21, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Playing with children

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Nostalgia is the name of the game for you today, Gemini. Allow your heart to guide you forward. This is especially important for those of you who suffer from anxiety issues. You may inadvertently block your blessings or slow down your manifestations if you don't allow yourself to relax and trust.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to engage with children (if possible) today. Their open-hearted ways will bring you deep insights. Plus, some kids tend to be more tapped in with the beyond than usual. So they may act as cosmic messengers, too, without realizing it!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Aromatherapy

Best time of the day: 6 am

Taurus, today will be an absolutely extraordinary day for you! Prepare to have your mind blown in the best way possible. Those of you who are in a relationship will benefit from spending some quality time with your partner or going off on a spontaneous trip somewhere nearby (or far), depending on what's possible for you.

If you feel called to, you can also sink into a beautiful aromatherapy session at the local spa center or home. All you need to do the latter at home are some scented candles (that make you feel happy and calm) and some soothing music in the background.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Childcare

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Cancer, now's not the time to listen to everyone's opinions. Now's the time to charge forward, knowing that you are capable and strong, and make something happen! Trust the process and trust yourself. The cosmic forces have got your back!

Interestingly, you are also urged to think about your relationship with children today. Be honest with yourself, and don't fall back on answers that sound like someone else's normal. The best guardians and parents always acknowledge their shortcomings so they can keep learning and growing alongside their young ones.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Checking in on elders

Best time of the day: 7 am

Capricorn, the energy today urges you to be more expressive, especially when it comes to showing your gratitude. It's truly beautiful when someone goes out of their way to help another because acts of kindness have genuine power to change the trajectory of people's lives. How can you be that positive force today in someone's life?

While you are at this, don't forget the elders in your own family or vicinity who may need help or need someone to check in on them. What goes around, comes around. Today's the day to take your blessings and pay it forward.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Rest & sleep

Best time of the day: 8 am

Pisces, the energy today urges you to focus on what's good and true in your life. Not everyone you meet will fit that description. Some people who may fit that may not stick around long-term for a variety of reasons.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't cherish the time we did get to spend with them or forget about the good folks and only focus on the toxic ones. That's your hidden blessing of the day.

You are also encouraged to prioritize your well-being and make time for sleep and relaxation. You are going places, so make sure you don't get burned out before you cross over!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.