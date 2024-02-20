2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Transformative Karmic Year Beginning In March 2024

In astrology, eclipses represent the closure and completeness of one life cycle before beginning another. Eclipses transit different signs, having a "life-changing" effect on those signs they're transiting through, professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim said in a TikTok video.

2 zodiac signs experiencing an incredibly transformative karmic year in 2024

In 2024, the eclipses happening in the signs of Aries and Libra will impact not only these two signs but cardinal signs as well. However, Aries and Libra will experience many challenges because it is a time for personal growth and evolution, during which time Aries and Libra need “to prepare for a karmic year.”

Grim suggested Aries and Libra focus on the Aquarius energy in their respective charts to see how they can tackle the eclipses happening in March and April. Aries will benefit from focusing on their friends, connections and social media since Aquarius rules their 11th house. Meanwhile, Libra benefits from tapping into their creative side since it rules their fifth house.

1. Aries

To be in a relationship or not? This is the overall question you could be asking yourself. The North Node in your sign is karmic because it will push you out of your comfort zone to end relationships that are not working for you and help you find aspects of yourself you may have neglected. Recurring themes from the last Libra North Node transit can surface once again, giving you a new opportunity to close chapters or rewrite your story once more.

This is a pivotal time when you may also feel insecure, doubting your moves and wondering if your choices were worth it. The name of the game now is to trust your journey, your process and the overall growth you have achieved in the last several years.

These lessons may conclude towards the end of this transit when the Nodes enter Pisces and Virgo. However, it is important for you to tie loose ends and to heal. Why? Because when Saturn enters your sign, you may be in for another rude awakening, repeating these lessons once more. So step up to the plate, Aries, and batter up! We know you can knock this ball out of the park.

2. Libra

Your dreams now can feel challenged and obstructed as you reflect on the Saturn in Capricorn transit, which upset your foundation and made you feel burdened with a lot of responsibilities. The South Node in your sign can offer you the moment to do shadow work and healing as you step into the new and more empowered version of yourself when the Node moves once more to the next signs.

While Aries navigates their relationships, you are going to be confronted with the areas of your life where the independent side of yours is needed. Hence why Saturn’s ingress in Capricorn was so important, because you had to take control and be the leader and be the beacon of light to others. Once again, you are going to be pushed to take on that role, even if it can feel daunting. However, you know the steps — you played the game, so now all you have to do is remain focused.

You are a natural diplomat with the mentality of a tactician. The map right now shows you that your path to victory is tied to your leadership skills. Become your best cheerleader and best friend during these transits before Saturn moves into Aries.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.