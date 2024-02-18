The Luckiest DayThis Week For Each Zodiac Sign, February 19 - 25, 2024

There is always luck floating around you in the ethers, just waiting for the moment for you to realize you are being offered everything you've always desired.

To embrace these lucky opportunities, you must also have embraced healing the parts of yourself that doubted your worthiness, feared loss, or has dealt with imposters syndrome.

By fully embracing your healing, you change your perspective and start to see just how magically the universe really is conspiring to bring you the best of everything — because that is what you've always deserved.

The week of February 19 begins with a magnetic conjunction between the North Node and Chiron in Aries, helping you make major strides in your healing, regardless of where you are in your journey or what needs to be tended to to become your best self.

The universe always knows what you need and how to arrange scenarios in your life so you can make the most of the opportunity. All you must do is be open, surrender your ego for the greater good, and realize that there is no one you're competing with but your past self.

By embracing the healing of the North Node and Chiron, you can begin to weave in greater luck with Mercury, Sun, and Saturn in Pisces, opposing the Full Moon in Virgo. Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023, helping you become more committed to the work that your dreams require.

Now, as Mercury and Sun join the Lord of Time and Karma here in Pisces, you are receiving the full support of the universe to take action, speak up and realize that there is no longer anything standing in the way of you manifesting your dreams.

This is an incredibly powerful week for you to see things differently, which will also allow you to finally see the lucky opportunities that have already existed around you. To embrace luck doesn't require healing, but it also asks that you surrender to the waves of change.

The reality is that the lucky break you are setting an intention for may not arrive as you had thought. It may seem uncomfortable or as if you're being forced into a new direction, yet that doesn't mean that the stars have still conspired to bring you success. Trust in the process of life and realize that the more you tend to your healing, the more seeds of luck you can plant in your life.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign starting February 19 - 25, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron, transforming your divine self

The North Node in Aries will align with Chiron, giving you some profound insight into how to become more of your true self. The idea of the true self is directly related to your healing because until you start to peer into more of your reasons for your actions and choices, you tend only to repeat patterns or try to do the very opposite. Within the space between the two exists the balance of authenticity.

As the North Node in Aries aligns with Chiron, give yourself space to see what arises. This is all about what is destined for you and will help to validate your inner dreams. To receive that, you may have to be willing first to go deep.

Embrace radical self-honesty, admit you may have been wrong, take accountability, and then commit to unraveling the truth of your healing. By surrendering to this process, life will become filled with greater ease, which will also help you feel as if the universe truly is on your side in all matters.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron helping you to honor your intuition

It's time to start honoring your strong intuitive sense of what is meant for you and what isn't. As much as you excel in planning and focusing on what needs to be done in the real world, there is so much more to you than just your natural abilities. When you can honor that your dreams are connected to your purpose and that your intuition is often spot on, you open up the ability to plan for your success.

The North Node and Chiron will align in Aries, ruler of your house of dreams and intuition, giving you a healthy dose of healing before lighting a fire within your soul. This area of your natal chart is one of the deepest, but to have a fire sign represents it means that you must embrace your desires and be willing to take risks to honor your divine intuition. Be willing to take the path less traveled if it aligns with your heart.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 23, Mercury in Pisces in your career sector

You have been moving through dramatic milestones in your career ever since Saturn shifted into Pisces, lighting up this area of your life in 2023. Saturn in Pisces has helped you become more serious and committed about your goals, bringing a fruitful balance to your dynamic air energy. As Pisces Season is now active, you will start to see more developments, especially as Mercury shifts into this water sign on Friday, February 23.

Mercury in Pisces will take the tasks of Saturn and will help lay the groundwork for the actions that you need to take to find success in your professional life. This may result in a change of career, responsibility, or your own business. As you allow yourself to believe in your soul's purpose fully, you will find it easier to speak your dreams into reality. Remember, no one else needs to understand if you know what you are meant to pursue.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 23, Mercury in Pisces in your house of luck

You could use a little bit of luck right now, and as Mercury moves into Pisces, joining Sun and Saturn, you will feel flushed with possibility. Pisces is the zodiac sign that governs over themes of luck, all of which are about taking you out of your comfort zone and directing you toward the new and the exciting. This can bring up chances for travel, education or a deeper purpose, but regardless of what it is, it will be dressed in luck, which is a divine sign from the universe.

With everything that has recently occurred in your life, you are being guided to start looking toward the future. Just because you're exiting a rather rough period doesn't mean that energy will continue, but it's also up to you to start shifting that.

Try to tap into your soul and see what you are craving on that deep level. Whether it's a weekend away, signing up for that online astrology course or trying your hand at a new career — whatever sparks some joy and excitement within your life will be worth pursuing.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron in your house of expansion

There is a lightness to your step as you begin this week, almost as if you already know that you cannot fail. This is precisely what it means for you to start embodying your power as you remember more of who you are and, of course, who you are destined to become. Continue to have faith in yourself as you walk through life, believing that everything that happens is part of a higher plan to bring you the luck and abundance that you seek.

On Monday, February 19, the North Node and Chiron will align in Aries, ruler of your house of expansion. This area of your natal chart governs new opportunities that are drenched in divine luck, which also means that you should feel confident in taking new chances and embracing your thirst for newness. This week, you may receive an offer that seems too good to be true. Just remember that not only can you not fail, but everything you've been doing has been leading to this moment.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo in your sector of truth

Let yourself bathe in the warm light of truth surrounding you as the Full Moon rises in your zodiac sign of Virgo. Full Moons are incredibly fortunate times that help you see the fruits of your effort and hard work. As the Moon rises, it will be opposite the Sun, Saturn, and Mercury in Pisces, activating your house of love. While this may bring up some lucky and divine opportunities for you, it may also help you understand what it means to love yourself truly.

The Moon in Virgo will ask that you step into the truth of who you are and what you want. This shines a light of authenticity on the simplicity of owning your own unique identity, just as Pisces helps you understand how honoring your truth positively affects not only your relationships with others but also your relationships with yourself.

Use this time to focus on self-care, and consider planning a loving night of nurturing yourself during this lunation. You may see certain themes that arose on September 14, 2023, with the Virgo New Moon, so you may also be celebrating a success around this time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo shining light of determination on your life

The Virgo Full Moon will rise in your house of intuition as it opposes Saturn, the Sun and Mercury in your home of determination, making you an unstoppable force. Virgo asks you to honor the dreams you have for your life by taking practical action to plant the seeds for your success. Whether this is about continuing your education, networking or simply trusting in your soul, it is time to accept nothing less than everything.

You are on a journey of growth and expansion in the year. While the North Node in Aries will provide romantic clarity, the South Node in your zodiac sign is continually pushing you to do things differently and to heal the parts of yourself that were responsible for dimming your light for way too long. Seize the energy around this lunation and act on any divine ideas coming your way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron in your house of well-being

The luckiest moment of your life occurs when you can see with stark clarity that life will only ever be a reflection of the choices you make. This takes the power away from others and instead places it precisely where it belongs, which is within yourself.

There is nothing in life that you are destined to do except honor your own worthiness and soul contract to accomplish all you are meant to. As you remember this, you'll start to remember that luck exists all around you.

As North Node and Chiron align together in your house of well-being, start to focus on yourself more. Allow this healing energy to transform your daily routines and your avenue of self-care and reinvigorate your sense of determination.

This life is yours, and there is nothing that you must do except craft it to your standards and desires. When you can heal the parts of yourself that you had sacrificed your dreams for others, you also enter the space of receiving the divine nudge reminding you that you can do anything.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 24, Virgo Full Moon in your sector of success

The week of February 19 offers you an important moment in your current life track and focus as you've been working diligently on creating success in your career. Reflect on the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023.

During this time, you were creating a plan for greater financial abundance and career recognition to have more of the life you dream of and feel like you were also fulfilling your purpose. While success often takes longer than you hoped, it arrives with the Virgo Full Moon on Saturday, February 24.

The Virgo Full Moon shines a bright light of recognition in your house of success and career, letting you reap the rewards of what you've been working so hard to accomplish. Try to tune in to the energy of receiving around this lunation so that you can enjoy each moment of luck it brings.

Something is coming full circle, and it's time to direct yourself toward a new achievement or goal while also deeply embodying gratitude for all you've created. This is only the beginning of future success, which means there's also no end to what you can achieve now that you're on the right track.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo in your house of abundance

Abundance is more than just the numbers in a bank account or the ability to no longer stick to a strict monthly budget. It comes down to the energy that you are living your life with. Abundance is knowing what you deserve and trusting that there is no lack in your life, which allows you to fully embrace the feeling of so much goodness and positivity surrounding you.

This mentality of abundance asks you to shift your perspective and find a new balance in how you live your life. It will help you truly cultivate the wealth you desire.

Virgo energy governs your house of abundance, which blesses every opportunity with that overflowing feeling of gratification and fulfillment. Whether launching your career in a new direction or spending time with those you love while traveling, there is a newfound sense of appreciation and beauty here.

This energy can help you create more abundance in your life by broadening your view of how that is defined. See that you already have so much of what you once dreamed of so that you can also choose to enjoy it genuinely.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 23, Mercury in Pisces in your sector of wealth

Pisces energy rules over your house of wealth, bringing in a deep sense of self-worth and the ability to ask for whatever honors that. As Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Pisces and joins the Sun and Saturn, you will truly have the universe on your side in all matters of wealth and financial abundance. While you may have other matters drawing your attention, try not to let this lucky chance go by you by to generate growth in your finances.

Mercury will shift into Pisces, inspiring you to speak up about your worth. Joining the Sun and Saturn means it's time to put in for a promotion, raise or revisit that amazing investment opportunity. If it seems that you have to do more personal budgeting, then it would serve to go through everything closely as you may receive a refund or other unexpected financial gift. Make time to focus on money matters in the week of February 19 so that you don't miss a lucky chance to feel like your best and wealthiest self.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron in your house of finances

Money is usually something you must heal your relationship with before you can start reaping the rewards. This comes down to your main focus, often being spiritual or even how to be of benefit to others. Still, money is merely part of the energy exchange. What you put out into the world, especially in your career, you deserve to have reciprocated. By understanding this value of money, you can also start to approach it more maturely and healthily, which is what allows greater wealth to start flowing in.

The North Node and Chiron will unite in Aries, lighting up your house of finances and providing you with an income boost. This may be for past efforts, especially as the North Node first crossed into Aries on July 17, 2023.

Since then, you've already been focusing on healing your relationship with money, which has also been about fully understanding your worth. Now, as the North Node connects with Chiron, a breakthrough moment is on the way, and all you must do is remember you are worth each and every moment of success you will experience.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.