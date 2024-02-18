Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope Is Filled With Romantic Opportunities

"You are my fate, this once and always." - Atticus. The hardest moments of life will always precede the most amazing ones. To actually create that relationship that is nourishing to the soul, healthy, and combustible in its chemistry, you must walk through the shadows of your healing.

You have to face the parts of yourself that are working against what you desire and learn to embrace your truth about what you need and want from love. Only then will you be able to attract and build a love that's even better than your dreams.

The week's love horoscope of February 19 - 25 brings an interesting mix of energy that combines the necessity for healing.

Then, the chance to start seeing how everything you've been doing in your life has led to this moment. The Nodes of Fate officially shifted zodiac signs at the end of 2023 into Aries and Libra, where they will dominate the energy for the next year.

These astrological points of the Moon help point you toward your highest fate by also requiring that you walk through the healing necessary to achieve it. As the North Node aligns with Chiron, the wounded healer, in Aries on February 19, you will be offered a momentous opportunity to gain footing in your healing journey, which will then serve to become the foundation for the romantic opportunities you attract.

Following the intense alignment of the North Node and Chiron in Aries, Mercury will shift into Pisces, joining the Sun and Saturn just before the opposing Full Moon in Virgo rises. There's a juxtaposition here of fantasy and reality, of self-healing and codependency, and the ability to find the space where possibilities intertwine on the threshold of hope.

Lean into your healing, embrace the awareness no matter how shocking it might be, and honor all parts of yourself as you trust in the ability to create a relationship that is just as extraordinary as you are.

Important Dates For Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope, February 19 - 15, 2024:

Monday, February 19

One of the most significant transits of 2024 occurs on Monday, February 19, as the North Node conjuncts Chiron in Aries. A conjunction speaks to two planetary bodies that are within only a few degrees of one another, which actually blends their energy so they act as one powerful force. In this case, it brings together the divine fate of the North Node with the healing of Chiron.

As the North Node and Chiron align in Aries, the energy of the Nodes of Fate will be emphasized, and you will be directed to become aware or reflect on the healing necessary to step closer to your fate. In your romantic relationship, you may become aware of past cycles, conditioning, or how your fears prevent you from truly moving forward. Take what arises with this transit and allow it to make you better so that you can also experience a better love.

Friday, February 23

Mercury moves into Pisces on February 23, joining the Sun, already making waves in this water sign. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac and represents ultimate oneness both within your spirit and in the collective. As Mercury shifts into this space, conversations will shift toward the more spiritual, intimate, and profound as you seek to understand your partner and life better through sharing.

With both Mercury and Sun in Pisces, it helps to align your words with your actions. While the meaning will differ depending on where you find Pisces in your natal chart, it helps direct your focus toward more significant meaning, leading to success. Relationships become more serious, deep and life-changing under the romantic guise of Pisces, helping you feel that everything has been leading to this moment in your life.

Saturday, February 24

On Saturday, February 24, the Full Moon rises in Virgo opposite the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn in Pisces. The Moon represents your inner truth and the emotions you often don't allow yourself to act upon. Yet, with three planets in Pisces opposing this lunation, there is a seriousness here that allows you to take a more grounded approach to fulfilling the romantic dreams of your heart.

This is the last Full Moon before Eclipse Season begins at the end of March, so you may find that this lunation holds even more significance than usual. The polarity of Pisces and Virgo asks you to reach oneness and that sense of unconditional love by first healing yourself, laying a solid foundation for love and then being flexible enough to realize life will never follow a particular plan. By embracing the lessons of these two zodiac signs, you can begin to see how to take the fantasy of love and shift it into reality.

Weekly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign, February 19 - 25, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo, bringing dedication to your dreams

The current Piscean energy is helping you move through a renewal of the heart as you begin to remember and validate more of what you want from love. This has spurred you to reconnect with your desires for a deep soul relationship, the sort that you can feel the entire universe helped to create. As much as you try to focus on what's real and accomplish whatever is necessary, it's okay to take a step back and remember that love should also feel magical.

The Virgo Full Moon opposes Mercury, the Sun, and Saturn, all in Pisces. This illuminates your dreams and inner desires as you become more determined to follow your heart. You should feel empowered now to make new relationship choices and to let yourself start believing in magic once again because the truth is you've earned the happiness you'll be experiencing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo in your house of commitment

As a Taurus, love seems to come naturally, especially as you are one of the ruling signs of Venus. But it's also normal to still go through periods of growth or transition where you find yourself growing away from who you used to be but not quite sure where that will all lead. Through this recent process, you've become determined to still show up as your best self and lean into the love you have always desired, which is about to provide a major turning point.

The Full Moon in Virgo will activate themes of romantic commitment and marriage, signaling a divine time for growth in your relationship. If you're single, you may be approaching an end to a cycle where you were asked to tap back into what you really want from love as you found joy in living life according to your terms.

Whether you're single or currently in a relationship, this lunation will provide an important connection within your romantic union, leading to greater stability and happiness. To make the most of this energy, allow yourself to prioritize the love and joy you want more of in your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo in your sector of healing

Virgo energy governs themes of healing, family, and home in your natal chart, which means there is also a moment of fruition on the horizon. Full Moons tend to bring situations to fruition and shine a light of truth that can't be ignored. In this placement, you will be able to see how far you've come in your healing journey and what you may still want to address to create that healthy home for yourself and those you love.

The Virgo Full Moon will connect to the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023. Spend time reflecting on what was going on in your life around that time to understand better what this lunation will represent for you. If you feel a call to relocate or move in with a partner, you may finally reach your decision around this Full Moon. Change is on the horizon; it's better to accept it than worry about how it will all turn out.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo, helping important conversations

You will be stretched into new opportunities the week of February 19 as the Piscean energy encourages expansion while the Virgo Full Moon highlights the need for communication. The brand-new chapter you've been dreaming about is here, but it won't just happen. Instead, you can implement everything you've learned and start advocating for yourself, your feelings, and your needs in the most transparent way possible.

Try to see everything in the best possible light as the Full Moon rises in Virgo. You should feel clearer and more empowered in articulating yourself, taking a risk, and laying all your cards on the table. As much as you are in tune with your emotions, being fully transparent about them is something that can still be a bit scary because of wondering how your partner or prospective love interest will respond. But the only way to really know if a relationship is meant to be is by being honest, so allow yourself to take the risk and start opening up about what you want.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, February 23, Mercury in Pisces in your house of intimacy

Piscean energy activates themes of intimacy and transformation in your romantic relationship, which means building a more profound connection will take center stage in the week of February 19. As Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Pisces, it joins the Sun and Saturn in this romantic and spiritual water sign.

Saturn has been here since 2023, helping you focus more on what you want, which has let you start directing your energy toward the relationship that will align with all your needs. But, as Mercury joins the Sun and Saturn, it's time to start opening up and having constructive conversations to help create that sense of intimacy you need in a connection.

The influx of Piscean energy will help you speak and act from your heart to begin to set up a new relationship or continue to grow an existing one. Intimacy and connection will become a priority in the week of February 19, ensuring that you devote your energy to creating moments for emotional, mental, and physical connection.

With Saturn here, you can trust that everything you're creating is part of a lasting relationship in your life, but you can't think that doesn't mean you don't have to do any work. Speak to what quality time you need with your partner, or be transparent about what you seek for a new interest. This aspect of truth will allow you to be loved in all the ways you need.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, February 23, Mercury in Pisces in your sector of love

Take a deep breath and let your heart chakra expand to fully receive all the love currently being offered to you. Piscean energy rules over your sector of love and relationships, so when this water sign is activated, it tends to create its kind of magical waves within your romantic life.

The energy of Pisces helps not just to catalyze your relationship dreams. Still, it also brings a balance into your life by reminding you that surrendering is an important action. To truly feel surrounded by that love and connection you seek, the universe will ask that you surrender and be surprised by what's possible once you stop trying so hard.

Mercury, the planet of communication, will move into Pisces on Friday, February 23, joining the Sun and Saturn and helping you improve your romantic relationship or open yourself up to a new connection.

In Pisces, Saturn is looking for a full commitment, even though this area tends to represent dating more, which means that it's also an incredible time to put yourself out there, whether it's meeting someone new or expressing a desire to start making plans with your partner. In speaking your desires, you also set a new intention, so don't feel like you need to paint a precise picture, but only take that first step of genuinely surrendering to the divine flow of life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron in Aries in your sector of relationships

February 19 is one of the most profound weeks in your romantic life, as it will serve as a wake-up call for what you really want and are ready for. Aries energy rules over your sector of relationships and love, and with the North Node and Chiron here, it's all about you seeing through the lens of healing and growth instead of one of wounding. By truly being ready to see the truth, you will also stand to inherit what you've always wanted love to be.

On Monday, February 19, the North Node will align with Chiron in Aries, creating a powerful force of energy directed toward your healing and romantic fate. The time for making excuses and giving second (or even third) chances in your relationship is over.

The period of thinking that you are too much or must wait for life to be perfect until you get back out there has gone by. All that's left is truly seeing everything for what it is so that you can confidently know that you are creating a relationship your highest self will be proud of you for.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, February 23, Mercury in Pisces in your house of joy

As February unravels further, you must start making room for more joy in your life. Piscean energy governs happiness, joy, creativity, family and romantic commitment. Think of it as everything that goes into feeling like you have a healthy and positive life. But there's a caveat here because no romantic relationship will provide you with the life you're dreaming of if you don't first create it for yourself.

As Mercury moves into Pisces, you will experience a powerful influence of it, joining the Sun and Saturn as the happiest place in your natal chart. If you're in a relationship, try to infuse some new energy into it, approach topics like commitment or children, and trust that your partner is in the same space as you are to receive it.

Even if you are single, though, you can still utilize this energy to your full advantage by putting yourself in new situations to meet someone and ensuring that you are truly creating a happy, fulfilled life that will attract a partner who is aligned with your dreams. Everything begins and ends with what you create for yourself, as love will only reflect what you have put out.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron in your sector of marriage

As you may already know, this year, you will highly likely see yourself engaged or walking down the aisle. This is because the North Node is in your sector of marriage and commitment, helping you to overcome any past fears and truly embrace the love you've found — or become more serious about your dating life. But in the week of February 19, as the North Node aligns with Chiron in this area of your life, expect a major development that will serve to bring you closer to the commitment and type of relationship you have always wanted.

Aries energy serves to help connect you with your younger self, the version of you that knew what you wanted from love before heartbreak changed you. While growth and healing are always a part of life, at times, it's beneficial to get back to that earnest hope that allowed you to believe in forever.

Reflect on your memories during this phase and show up for moments of honest transparency to talk with your partner and express your dreams for your life together. When you can start making decisions from a place of hope instead of heartbreak, you're also finally ready to commit with all your heart.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, February 19, North Node and Chiron in your house of family

There's been a great deal of activity in your life since the North Node shifted into Aries on July 17, 2023. Since that time, not only have you likely seen an expansion in your home and family, but it will also feel like everything is finally shifting for the better. But don't be disheartened if you're not seeing the results of the North Node here just yet, as the week of February 19 may provide that moment of growth you've been waiting for.

The North Node represents your ultimate fate, while Chiron points to what you need to heal within yourself to receive it. As the two unite within Aries, it helps you understand what may still have been preventing you from fully moving through your healing and establishing the relationship and family you have wanted for yourself. Be open to new epiphanies and honest realizations, and then see that in these moments, what you want for yourself suddenly becomes clear.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo in your sector of transformation

Transformation is one of your favorite words, though you may sometimes wonder just how much more may exist within life. The truth is, even if situations and events are always shifting, you will become bored if they don't. You excel in spaces and relationships where there is air, freedom, and the knowingness that there is no end to the growth or heights you can experience together.

As the Full Moon in Virgo rises in your sector of transformation, it's the universe's way of nudging you toward taking a leap of faith when it comes to love. For many, you have already created the very relationship you've always sought, but now it's about shifting your approach to how to continue to grow in love together.

By letting yourself see that it's less about setting something up and more about fostering growth and expansion, you also allow yourself to fully receive the romantic opportunities coming your way. There is nothing to be afraid of when you can finally see that you've already manifested what you've always dreamed of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 24, Full Moon in Virgo in your house of relationships

In the midst of your ethereal zodiac season, the Virgo Full Moon rises and reminds you that love isn't just what you do but who you are. Virgo is your opposing sign and often reflects what you need to heal or begin doing within relationships to find the balance and fulfillment you desire.

With Virgo, it's often veering away from romantic partners who come across as fixer-uppers or realizing that you don't need self-sacrifice to be worthy of love. By embracing the divine lessons of Virgo, you set yourself up for success, which ultimately comes down to the relationship of your dreams.

As the Virgo Full Moon rises, Mercury, Sun and Saturn will all be in Pisces, drawing a balance between yourself and your relationship. Try to reflect on the lessons of balance Virgo brings to your life as you also vow to be more honest and authentic in your needs and feelings.

Whether you are just beginning a new relationship or looking to take an existing one to a new level, this is the time to trust in your heart truly. To take the big chances, to say what it is you need, and to do it all while embodying your sacred boundaries and divine love for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.