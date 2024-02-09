Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading On February 10, 2024

It's a new day, and a new tarot card reading! This Saturday, the Moon will leave Aquarius to enter the spiritual waters of Pisces. Here's what each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading indicates for February 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are ready, Aries. Your relationship is prepared to hit a new milestone — open and honest communication. It's one thing to let your partner get to know you on a superficial level, but now the love has grown, and you are both prepared to go deeper in love through truth that is raw and beautiful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You're not ready. You thought you were prepared to take a leap of faith and risk it all for a relationship. Call it cold feet or a fear of commitment, you're no longer viewing this in the same light. You need more time, and it's important to be honest about your feelings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Personal growth takes time and commitment, but this tarot card says you don't want to invest what it takes to make it happen. You may think you will still do it and figure things out as you go. But think it through before you sign up for a course or commit to joining a group. Be honest with yourself. It's the only way to go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

They said no. You can try to push them to do what you believe they really want to do if they understood the situation better. But you have to accept the rejection at face value. A person does not change because you want them to, they do so when inwardly they have decided that's what they want to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacle, reversed

Things are a bit tense. A marriage or any type of partnership will go through tough times. You have to ride the wave and hang in there. Trust the process. If you're afraid your partner will break things off, believe that this is a bump in the road. Things have a funny way of coming around full circle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Tough love. You may see things happen in your relationship; you can sit passively and wait for it to blow over. Or, you can confront the problem. It's difficult to address a person or confront a situation that is bothering you. But this tarot card says it's important to handle the mater soon if possible.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You need a break. You can keep going and going, and burn the candle from both ends for as long as you'd like. However, you want to step and do something for you to refuel your heart, your mind and your soul. You deserve some me-time. Treat yourself to a spa day or a massage. Go out for a nice meal or order your food in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Someone will never grow up. They aren't interested in taking responsibility, and perhaps they never will. If you feel that this person can't be depended on, stop taking yourself miserable by expecting them to. Find someone else you can rely on without worry that they will drop the ball.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Yes, you can. You can go on that trip or take a vacation with a friend. You can do whatever it is that you want to do. Would it be nice to have the support of your friends and family? Of course! But you may not get it. Choose yourself!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You can be in the middle of a crowd and still feel as if you're all alone. Even though you may feel uncomfortable with your loneliness, it's actually a good thing to experience at times. This day teaches you to stand on your own two feet, and it teaches you to be self-sufficient. You are growing stronger and more confident through this process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

The door of opportunity is opening for you. A job may come your way, or an offer for you to join a project that will be successful may be coming for you. What's super important is not to reject an opportunity because you think it's impossible for you to take it. If it's manifesting in front of you, it is likely for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You have done all that you needed to do. You have learned the lessons, and you have mastered them. Now that this journey is over, it's time for you to let go and move on. This day brings you to a crossroads, and you have to pick a new path, but you can't go back to what used to be. That door is closed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.