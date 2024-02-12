Love Horoscope For February 13, 2024 Ignites Romantic Relationships

The love horoscope for February 13, 2024, is here with a change in our romantic life thanks to Mars entering an air sign for the next few months. Here's how the planet of desire ignites romance for couples — and singles one day before Valentine's Day arrives.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 13, 2024:

Aries

Prioritize quality time with your partner, Aries. Be spontaneous. While you love your autonomy and independence, remember you're in a relationship to spend quality time with someone. It's good to take care of yourself, but be sure to also be there for your partner.

Taurus

Be affectionate, Taurus. There's great power in touch, and you'll want to make sure you connect with your partner daily. Touch is one way to communicate your desire to foster stability in the relationship. When communicating, hold hands and reach out to let your partner know that you care.

Gemini

Play around a little bit. Not everything must remain the same in love. Embrace time to try new things. Talk about your relationship and think about the future. Ask questions and allow your partner to stimulate your mind. You are headed in the right direction, but a day off would also be great.

Cancer

Be there for people. You are a natural caretaker, and you have the gift of being a shoulder to lean on or cry on when needed. During Mars's entry into Aquarius, you are learning to be yourself, to trust yourself, and to think outside the box.

Leo

Mutuality in love. Mars enters Aquarius, which can prompt a cool sense of detachment in your love life. You may feel eager to show your partner you care, but there's also a side of you that does not want to be bothered. You want to enjoy the time you have. You may need to table a tough talk for another day.

Virgo

You can be the dependable one in love. Pay attention to the little details that help your partner feel seen. Let others do the talking, but be sure to share positive feedback in a way that prompts happiness and trust. You've got this.

Libra

You can be so sweet, Libra. You can be so tender and easy to talk to when it comes to falling in love. You are the best friend a person can turn to today. You give great input and suggestions and simply show the love and support you have for a particular person.

Scorpio

It's a day filled with passion and love. You may find that you're ready to take a leap of faith and say goodbye to your single days. Is it time to get engaged with your significant other? This week may be the week that you decide to take a leap and go for it.

Sagittarius

You can grow together and as individuals. You don't have to grow apart in order to have your autonomy and independence, Sagittarius. This week, you discover that you can step away from a partnership to do your own thing and easily come back together later. No drama.

Capricorn

It's good to be able to talk things through with your mate. Your communication is of high value this week. You find it so easy to share ideas, run through plans, and catch up later for a cup of coffee or a little bit of something sweet. It's a great day to shower your partner with easy love.

Aquarius

You're equals in your partnership and your relationship. It's easy to forget that you are open to sharing what needs to be done. During the Mars entering Aquarius transit, be sure to put out there into the universe the type of relationship you truly want. Don't settle for less.

Pisces

You may still be carrying a torch for an ex-flame. It's hard to say goodbye to someone you truly love. This day may provide you with a chance to rekindle what was lost. If you're feeling ready, you may succeed by reaching out and saying hello.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.