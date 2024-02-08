Love Horoscope For February 9, 2024 Brings Clarity To Romance

We need a bit of clarity in our romantic life, and what better than some distance? They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and perhaps that's one of the many gifts we receive during this Aquarius season, particularly when the New Moon takes place on February 9, 2024. Here's how the New Moon in Aquarius brings unique energy to love horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 09, 2024:

Aries

You never know where you may find love, Aries. During the New Moon in Aquarius, you could meet someone special online. If you're single and looking, consider activating a dating profile on an app and see whose spark aligns with yours.

Taurus

It's never too late to start all over again. If bad love leaves you lonely, this New Moon in Aquarius will boost your spirits and help you believe in love again. Redefine what love means to you. Use this energy to set higher standards in dating and not settle for less than you think you need and want in love.

Gemini

It's so nice when you can fall in love with your best friend, and that is what this New Moon brings your way. You can grow closer to your significant other over a shared interest. Enjoy stimulating conversations with people you care for, and deepen your friendship in love.

Cancer

Self-love can seem simple, yet during this New Moon, it's one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself this month. To love others well, you'll want to prioritize self-love and self-care. Nurture your mind, body and spirit. Be friends with people who support your growth and want only the best for you.

Leo

Love finds you where you are during this New Moon in Aquarius. This is when love can improve, or if you're single, you meet someone new. You attract people who appreciate your quirky side and love and support what you're doing in your life, world, and professional growth.

Virgo

Some people walk into your life, making everything feel new without trying. The New Moon in Aquarius may bring you a soulmate connection where you grow together and find a new way to complement each other's lives—quality conversations. Someone to talk to and share life with is so good.

Libra

Can you find love in a hopeless place? According to today's astrology, the answer is yes. You could be lobbying for a cause you feel passionate about or attending a meeting at work because you have to. You may be pulled into someone's passion for something you also feel passionate about, which becomes the foundation for a date invitation or the start of a budding friendship. Whatever it is, be ready to receive good things.

Scorpio

When you change, everything changes. This New Moon in Aquarius may have you hoping for deep transformation and a fresh start in a key relationship. This is a wonderful time to get intentional. If possible journal about any toxic patterns you want to put an end to. The next 30 days open the door to growth. With Pluto involved, you are in a peak time for letting old things die, healing old heart wounds, and finally embracing a new beginning for love.

Sagittarius

Your charm and charismatic nature bring out your flirtatious side, and this New Moon could prompt you to be a bit of an adventurer for the sake of love. Try a new restaurant or pull up a recipe you saw on TikTok and see if you can replicate it. Invite your significant other to see a movie or go on a date to a place you have never been. Try things that not only prompt love but also challenge your mind.

Capricorn

Love can heal, and this New Moon brings a sense of acceptance and understanding to your relationships. You may never find the closure of the words "I'm sorry." Even if you don't get an apology, focus on taking better care of yourself. Out with the old and in with the new! Remember, forgiveness is for you.

Aquarius

You need a partner who accepts you for who you are and doesn't have to change you to suit their needs. The New Moon brings a wonderful opportunity into your life to attract people who embrace your full authentic self.

Pisces

The New Moon in Aquarius presents a prime time for developing soulful experiences in relationships or spiritual growth. Overall, watch things blossom wherever you pour your energy during this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.