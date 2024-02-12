Horoscope For February 13, 2024 — Mars Enters Aquarius

Mars in Aquarius ignites radical changes in our world on a collective level. Mars will join Mercury and Pluto this week. Find out what this means for your horoscope and zodiac sign on February 13, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't be impulsive, Aries. It's hard to hold back on what you want, but thinking something through is always a wise choice. Now that your ruling planet, Mars enters Aquarius, you're ready to take on a new project. You might be on the edge of innovating something! This is a great day for collaborating with others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Me time. You are ready for some rest and relaxation. R&R sounds really good to you right now because you're about to kick things into high gear with Mars entering your sector of work. This is not a time for avoiding responsibility. Instead, you'll be motivated and driven to achieve.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Speak your mind, Gemini. When Mars enters Aquarius, it can be so easy for you to share in a way that is intense and comes across a bit lofty. Of course, that's not your objective, but you have been thinking a lot more about a certain situation than others. So. you've had more time to process your knowledge and thoughts. When Mars enters Aquarius, you're ready to learn so much more than what you have a chance to consume. It can be frustrating so vent and say what you're feeling.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be your loveable self, Cancer. When Mars enters Aquarius, you are in a prime position to share something with a friend that will make their day. You may feel led to pick up the check at lunch or maybe you'll order coffee and surprise a coworker with their favorite latte. It may feel like something has just gotten into you, and you want to share what you have with others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're ready to be a creative talent, Leo. Mars entering Aquarius opens the door to love and partnership. Perhaps you've been thinking about starting your own business, but now you'd like to do so with your significant other. The stars are aligned in your favor for pivoting a decision you intend to keep.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get organized. When Mars enters Aquarius, you may experience a boost of energy mentally, spiritually and emotionally. This can prompt you to head into organizational therapy. You feel good about Spring cleaning early. Just don't be nitpicky or hypercritical if everyone else isn't on the same page.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Make a decision. You may feel a bit scattered when Mars enters your sector of creativity. The design bug could bite you and make you want to change the interior of your home, office, or wardrobe. You're ready to transform your look and improve for the better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you want to be a leader, you can be. You simply have to do the work necessary to get you there. Mars enters Aquarius, and it activates your sector of bosses, parents, and higher-ups. Plan to live your life according to the principles you accept. And remember that being a leader means listening when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're ready to embark on a new horizon. Mars enters Aquarius so you'll still want to exercise a little bit of caution when doing activities that involve risk or travel. Stick to what you know you can handle this week, and try not to allow yourself to get involved in last-moment decision making.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Go for what you want because when Mars enters Aquarius today It encourages you to reach your personal goals. You may decide to prioritize and pursue your ambitions in life. You can see yourself doing them already, and that's a huge part of success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What do you stand for? What's your favorite cause, Aquarius? This is a week for defining what you really want out of life. With Mars entering your sign this week, you may sense a need to discover yourself. This is a time for soulsearching and quiet observation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When Mars enters Aquarius, your enemy sign, and so you'll want to be careful not to allow yourself to fall into any habits or partners you need to revisit again; you will want to keep your side of the sidewalk clean. It's best to focus on yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.