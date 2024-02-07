One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 8

Here is a one-card tarot reading for all zodiac signs in astrology beginning February 8, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Watch out, Aries. There are scammers everywhere, and they love to trick you and catch you off guard. Be careful what you click on today. If you get a suspicious email, don't assume it's from the bank or a debt collector. Verify the things that seem 'off' to you. You have a high chance of being fooled, but that does not mean you need to be. You can be smarter!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Your guards are up, but do they have to be? You might think you know what a person is trying to do, yet you could be wrong this time. You may miss out on a great opportunity when you perceive a person's kindness is trickery instead. You can let your guard down momentarily and see that you can trust someone. Sometimes, those nudges aren't real, but fears come back up from the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Bad days happen, Gemini, but that doesn't mean you have to let the blues get you down. You can see the clouds parting in the distance. Good things are coming soon. A pep talk or plan for something fun to do can make this moment feel less tough.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Whoa. Who let the control freak out of the house? You may notice a person in your world who cannot allow others to have any say in a situation you're involved in. This person not only wants to do it all, they want to tell you how to act. It's too much. You might exit the event early to enjoy your night away from this person. You may find the best solution is just not to give the person authority or something to work with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

A chance you hoped for and wanted has passed you by. You can kick yourself in the pants for not acting faster or soon enough. But what if you dodged a bullet? What if not getting that email out is the best thing that has happened to you? You may have gone in the wrong direction.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Not listening to your gut instincts is more than missing out on an opportunity. You are headed down the path of regret. You may enter the realm of people pleasing and feel sad that you didn't remain true to yourself. The easiest way to avoid all of this is to listen to your gut and do what you know you ought to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Build multiple streams of income. The name of the game is having money come in from a variety of resources. You don't want to put all your eggs in one basket. You want to have a few things going so that should one area slow down or lose money, you can make it up elsewhere. Diversify.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Before you make a final decision about a project, be sure that you consider all of the facts and the budget being presented before you. Of course, you can choose to be emotional about what you do. You might decide to do what you want and forget what the facts say. This path might not work out well for you. You may realize later that it was better to face facts. The numbers don't lie.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You don't want to be 'that person' who makes other people feel uncomfortable with how invasive your questions are. However, this tarot card says making friends will be a challenge. The people you meet have information for you, but someone is holding back. They may even be lying. Be careful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You are a force, Capricorn. To get someone to stop trying to persuade you or manipulate you, you have to have extreme confidence in who you are. You may hear mixed things. People may decide not to like you. All of that doesn't matter. What matters most is you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Look at you, Aquarius. You are never as hot in pursuit as you are now with your goals. You really want to get the job, land the project or do something you've never done. People question whether or not you can accomplish what you set your mind to do, but today, you not only show them you can, you do so with a smile.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Taking the lead isn't impossible. You simply need to set your goals and an action plan on how to reach them. Create an action plan with steps. Once you have it all in place, all you need to do is copy, paste and repeat.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.