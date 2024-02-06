Each Zodiac Sign's One Card Tarot Reading For February 7, 2024

It's February 7, 2024, and we have another one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign in astrology. Mercury entered Aquarius on Monday, and on Friday, we have the New Moon in Aquarius. The Sun is in Aquarius, too. To understand how the energy of Aquarius impacts us, consider the traits of the Star card — and your tarot card reading based on your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, February 07, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You had high hopes for this romantic partnership, and while you still wish for the best, something feels off.

If your love interest keeps sending mixed signals, you may still choose to wait and see where things go. Just be cautious and open to communicating your concerns. It's OK to safeguard your heart until it feels ready to open up a bit more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

It happens. Someone says something coy and negative about your partner in front of you. You can choose to smile and pretend you didn't hear it or say something and stop their covert tactics.

Chances are you may choose to let it slide this time. How do you want your partner to be when you're not around? Maybe choose that path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knights of Wands, reversed

Mental boredom can have you wishing for something new to do. You want to get your hands on a creative project that keeps you busy and satisfied.

Maybe you've always wanted to get into freelance writing or graphic design. Check out Upwork or Fiverr's 'Find a project' feature to see what to bid on. You may be busy by the weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

An event or something a person said could have you worrying a lot more than you would like to do.

Rather than overthink all the scenarios that could go wrong, envision what could go right. You project what you want into existence. Focus on the good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You can't go back. There comes a point when you realize life is moving forward, and you need to keep up.

You can never erase what happened, but you can let go and stop wishing you could. It won't be easy to do now, but each day will become a little bit better. Promise.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You're doing too much. Going above and beyond is noble and something you tend to do. However, you may be pushing yourself too hard.

You can't keep up the pace and expect it not to catch up with your body eventually. Sleep is important. If you can't reduce the workload during business hours, try to arrange some reprieve on your day off.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You can tell by the look in their eyes that they adore you. It's such a good feeling to be loved in such a special way.

You will be blessed with the gift of romance one more time, even though you thought you'd never find someone special again. A blessing is coming, Libra. Cherish it for all it is worth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Media makes it feel like you must compare yourself to everyone around you. Do you really need to buy what's advertised on Facebook or Instagram? No, but you want to. You are at risk of falling into the materialistic pit. Try to adhere to the 24-hour shopping rule. Give yourself the day before you buy to see if the craving of wanting finally passes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

There are many ways to demonstrate how strong of a person you are. You don't always show how much restraint you possess because people don't see that part of you. They only notice your calm demeanor or hear your silence when you don't say what you're thinking. That takes a lot of courage, so give yourself credit. You are strong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You are on the verge of something new. You can feel it in your bones that a change is brewing inside of you. An epiphany like this, followed by a moment of clarity, is rare. So, write your thoughts down. Don't believe you'll remember it later. Secure the moment, just in case you do forget.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Love, giving, friendship — all these things *ought* to be a two-way street, but life doesn't always work that way. You may feel like you're the only person investing in this relationship. Stop trying and see if the other person notices. See if the relationship grows distant; let them show that they care.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Should you apply for the loan? You might need the money and feel like there's no other choice. The truth is you're hurting financially and could use the extra cash. It will be hard to find a way to make ends meet, but think twice about taking on debt. It can become a slippery slope.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.