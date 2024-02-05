Horoscope For February 6, 2024 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

We have a Moon entering the sign of work and social reputation. The Moon in Capricorn on February 6, 2024, brings strong energy to each zodiac sign's horoscopes on Tuesday. Here's what this means for Aries through Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 06, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have big goals and dreams, Aries, which is why this will be a big year for you now that the Nodes are in your sign and the sign of partnerships. When the Moon enters Capricorn, it's time to pivot your attention toward career and job growth. If you're a job seeker, submit a resume to the company in which you hope to land a role. If you haven't updated your resume, consider hiring someone on Fiver or via your LinkedIn connections. Good things are coming your way. Here's to many years of future success!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a thinker, Taurus, and when the Moon enters your sector of personal philosophy, you are ready to evaluate what you think and why. You may find the next few days to help you to fine-tune your personal beliefs and life purpose. If you've veered in the wrong direction, this week may become pivotal in helping you to focus on what matters most and recenter your mindset. What you focus on, your energy will follow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sharing is caring, Gemini. You have a lot to offer the world, but your social network makes you special. You have a broad group of friends, and you may know someone who knows someone who can help a friend. A person who has recently been let go from a job may benefit from an introduction or a referral. One kind word from you in the next few days could help open a door and give a person a leg up in their career.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not always what you know but who you know, and when the Moon enters Capricorn, it's good to focus on your partnerships, especially those you've cultivated and matured over time. Today can be wonderful for working with a mate with whom you'd like to enter a business relationship. Maybe a work partner needs to meet with you this week to brainstorm. The Moon in Capricorn makes this a ripe time to do it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The best person to pick apart your fatal flaws is yourself; when the Moon enters Capricorn, you are positioned to make good use of your time and energy to self-improve. The next few days are ideal for revamping your work schedule and reprioritizing your goals. Block time in your schedule today to figure out what you need to do, what you can set aside for next week, and what can be delegated to someone else.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You create the life you want to live. To motivate you to think and feel successful, organize your personal space. Is there a way for you to streamline your personal activities to make the day flow better? Maybe you can schedule all your appointments or Zoom calls in a single day. Batch your work so that you are able to focus on one task at a time and not become distracted because your attention is divided.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a natural leader, and when you decide to take charge, you do so in a way that helps others feel good about being in your presence. The Moon entering Capricorn gives you an air of energy around you that is inviting, comfortable and homey. It's the perfect day to work remotely or to have power meetings in a coffee shop where you can sit casually and talk about plans, business needs and secure help from decision makers.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a lot to say, Scorpio and one thing that you can do once the Moon fully enters the sign of Capricorn is communicate your ideas with others. You can deep dive into problem-solving mode to help transform a situation that needs your attention. Write letters. Go through your email or sign and mail important correspondence that is urgent.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money is on the table, Sagittarius. As a natural risk-taker, today allows you to leap for success and plan a new way of making money. The Moon enters your sector of personal worth, and if you've been thinking that you'd like to make more income, save money or invest in a new way, the next few days are prime time to do so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Polish your look, Capricorn. The Moon enters your sign, bringing two beautiful days for self-improvement. Schedule a hair appointment and book a free consultation with a personal stylist to discuss color or style options. If you prefer to try something at home and alone, check out AI-powered apps that help you pick an outfit or level up your fashion.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to end old patterns and begin a new chapter of your life. The Moon will enter your sector of endings, and it's just in time for you to think about the future. You have a stellium of planets in your sign this week, including Mercury. Book a consult with a life coach or plan your 6-month, 1-year, and 5-year goals and start thinking about a new and exciting future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can manifest your dreams, but you will need to take tangible action. Rather than do things all by yourself, invite a good friend or mentor to partner with you. An accountability partner can be what you need to make this week the success you desire. Ask a friend to check in to ensure you keep your promises to yourself. Offer to do the same.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.