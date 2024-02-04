Horoscope For February 5, 2024 — Mercury Enters Aquarius

When Mercury enters Aquarius on February 5, 2024, it's the perfect time to socialize, do new things, and interact with friends. Here's what this energy means for each zodiac sign's horoscope on Monday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Embrace your uniqueness, Aries. Mercury will enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius today, bringing added energy to your house of partnerships and professional networking. This is a great time to collaborate with people with diverse traits and viewpoints. Learning to work with people different from you can require some patience, so be sure to put your listening ears on. Try to debate less and listen more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Not everyone was meant to follow the same path, and the world may have something unique for you. With Mercury entering Aquarius, your career and social status may head in a new direction. Don't hold yourself back by being suspicious of new ideas or innovative aims. Try to maintain an open mind. New ideas, innovative tools and big-picture thinking may help you to expand your professional influence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be openminded, Gemini. Allow your curious nature to guide you, especially while Mercury prepares to transit through Aquarius this month. This is the perfect time to enroll in a new course of study or to join a meetup group where you can chat about various subjects with new people. Focus on one or two things. You don't want to become distracted by too many subjects at the same time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can connect on a deeper level and learn something amazing about yourself. Mercury in Aquarius opens secrets that are good to explore and helpful in changes you can make now. This is a great time to journal your thoughts and record what you do and when. If you want to keep tabs on various things like fitness, meals, spending, etc look into an app that can help you track easily.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can be a wonderful team player, Leo, and help others see the value in partnership. With Mercury in Aquarius, you appreciate people who are dedicated and loyal. You find the idea of commitment to a goal or vision appealing. You may decide to expand your team at work or if you've been debating about dating exclusively, finally decide to commit to one person.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are always working on improving yourself, and this month, you get a chance to level up. Try something new, Virgo; it's good to switch things up every once in a while. Mercury entering Aquarius is an excuse to step outside your comfort zone and rethink your current routine. You might enjoy trying a new software for organizing work or begin putting important documents into an online file folder.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do something creative, Libra; Mercury entering Aquarius brings new light and life into your art, music, and dance talents. If you don't have time to indulge in a hobby personally, be a spectator. Watch videos on the subject, learn about art history or support an indie artist by purchasing their work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's good to connect with family, and you can do so through social media if you can't be around in person. Mercury in Aquarius is the perfect time for family Zoom calls or FaceTime with parents. You can make a family photo album online or create a JibJab to share on social media.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to write that book, Sagittarius. Mercury's entering Aquarius brings new energy to your communication sector. If you have a burning desire to pen a novel or tell a story, make an outline and plan something out. If you're unsure where to start, play around with AI using Bart or ChatGPT for fun. You never know what you can do until you try.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Review your financial situation, Capricorn. If you haven't done so this month, Mercury entering Aquarius is the perfect excuse for evaluating your credit score. Pull up all the credit reports and improve your debt-to-income ratio. Fill out an inquiry for credit evaluation online or check out your credit card online support courses on how to manage debt better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Express yourself, Aquarius. You have a beautiful window of opportunity to do something good for your future. Mercury entering Aquarius urges you to work on personal growth and self-development. You can set a personal goal to lose weight or get organized. You might decide to update and change your online presence and rebrand if you're in business.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People have a funny way of popping back into your life, and when Mercury enters Aquarius, you may hear from an ex who was a soulmate. This may be a wonderful time for closure and growth. Mercury in Aquarius can give you the courage you need to finally close a door and remove the connection for good through deleting old photos, blocking emails and phone numbers, and saying goodbye.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.