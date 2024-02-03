Horoscope For February 4, 2024 — The Moon Enters Sagittarius

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, bringing adventure to our horoscopes on February 4, 2024. Here's what's in store for Aries through Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, February 04, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to go on an adventure. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, it brings a desire to try new things. Maybe sign up for a team sport or take a dance class. When possible, avoid being hasty in your decision, especially buying something you like but don't really need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do something fun with a friend or a person you love. The Moon entering Sagittarius is the perfect time to try cooking a meal with a friend. Consider testing a recipe or cooking hack you saw on TikTok or a Facebook reel. One area where you will need to be cautious includes your stubborn side. Some of you may not want to try something new; resist that urge.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is here, and with the Moon entering Sagittarius, you only want to romance your partner. The Moon activates your empathetic and caring side. So go out and be ready to listen. Your listening can help a friend heal a broken heart. You will want to avoid doing too much work or taking on a task you don't want to take. Be true to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Doing chores can be so much fun when you have someone to clean with. The Moon's entry into Sagittarius brings attention to your daily routines. This is the perfect time to hang out with loved ones, especially friends who feel like family. If you're an introvert, end things a little early to avoid feeling overtired and saying something you didn't mean.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Humble-brag, Leo. The Moon entering Sagittarius is the perfect time for you to allow your work to see the light. You may be hiding your talents out of fear, but flaunt it if you truly love what you do. One thing to consider involves your ego. Try not to allow someone's opinion of you to dictate your feelings. You have to be true to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Roll up your sleeves, Virgo. It's time to get into a new project that helps you do things better. Maybe you can create a new organizational system in your closet or home office. Having all your details, projects, paperwork, and professional items in order is good. One thing to be mindful of is not allowing perfectionism to hold you back. Good enough is plenty.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Explore your community. When was the last time you visited an art museum? You may find some of the places you drive by but never stop to see are hidden gems in your life. You may want to invite a friend or take the kids with you, but if they complain, consider leaving them home to stay with the other parent. Either way, go out and try to get that job.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Start writing. You may enjoy doing a little journaling over the weekend. You can learn so much about yourself when you write. While writing allows you to be as honest as you want, you must exercise restraint and diplomacy when interacting with others. Honesty will not be the 'good policy'.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do what you enjoy doing once the Moon has entered your sign. You can set a really challenging goal for yourself. Include a deadline. Do one small thing each day that brings you closer to your vision for the future. Avoid being blunt when sharing your ideas with others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What do you want this month to be like? You may have high hopes for a raise or for finally attaining me as a talent. Remember that your emotions help guide you forward when pushing yourself to try something new. Stay in touch with your feelings, and be OK with expressing them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Get involved and do something philanthropic. You can plan to make giving back to others a thing you do with your friends. If you are concerned about the current state of affairs, start a petition and get your dream on the ballot. You never know who wants the same thing as you but is too scared to ask.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Get into nature, especially locations by the water. The water can soothe you and help you think. As a Pisces, you have so much to offer the right person. Your positive energy radiates and you are ready to change a few things for the better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.