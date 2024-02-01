Horoscope For February 2, 2024 — The Last Quarter Moon In Scorpio

The Last Quarter Moon is in the sign of Scorpio on February 2, 2024. This lunar phase prompts changes that are timely and urgent. Here's what this means for all zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let the cat out of the bag, Aries. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio is a no-holds-barred energy for you to embrace honesty and truthfulness. You don't need to allow fear to hold you back from your freedom.

Letting someone know what you are too afraid to say will open the door to closure, give you a sense of peace, and bring your power back to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's now or never. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio invites you to decide on your commitments. You may find that there are a few you'd like to keep, but they don't fit with your program.

You may find that a business or even a romantic partnership is not what you hoped it would be. You have a week to cut the ties, and if you feel like you have to let go, be brave and do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As Nike says, "Just do it!" The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings determination and inner power to a goal or dream. You may have thought January was your month to get going.

Now that February is here and your goal has yet to be reached, you are ready to hit the reset button. You don't want to drop the ball again this month, so you will step up to the plate and hit a home run during this lunar phase.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is it worth finishing? A passion project or a romantic fling could be at the tail end of its life, and now, during the Last Quarter of Moon in Scorpio, it's time to finish up or leave it and not invest any more time.

You will want to evaluate your options and list your pros and cons. The decision should be based on facts, not emotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't want to settle into something that doesn't feel right. Home may be sweet, but it can also prevent you from making the changes you need to self-improve.

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio enforces the need to change and to make progress in your life. With one week before the New Moon in Aquarius, you have time to tie up loose ends and start a different adventure.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Send the email. During the Last Quarter Moon, all the correspondence you've meant to do is now crying to be completed. Schedule your doctor appointments.

Make any necessary schedule changes. If you're applying for a job or have a resume to update, do so. This is prime time for working with words; your communication ability is sharp and precise.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio takes place in your personal property and value sector, so this is a great day for doing the things that boost your net worth.

Contact your investor if you have some funds you need to move around. If you have a few assets you want to sell so you can disburse the funds elsewhere, this is the time to get valuation quotes and offers.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's your time to do what you need to do, and the Last Quarter Moon in your sign has you viewing your needs and wants with a sharp eye.

You have a little over a week to handle and manage personal development projects or needs. This week will end strong — from grooming to taking care of small tasks that hinder your productivity or growth. You're going to be super productive!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Endings happen. You know that nothing really lasts forever, including friendships and people who come into your life for a season. That's why the moment of truth arrives, but you're not surprised.

You can tell a situation was at the tail end of its time frame. During the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you won't fight change. Instead, you're going to be the one who pushes it to happen sooner or embraces it for what it truly is: a stepping stone to new growth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your LinkedIn is calling. The Last Quarter Moon is about making more money and getting in front of people who want to do business with you. You may not like being on social networks that seem to do little for your business, but being active can help you with some visibility. This lunar phase is a great time to see what a small bit of activity on your wall can do for your business networks. Perhaps they will grow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can land the dream job. If you recently applied to a new job but haven't heard back after an interview, the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio is the perfect time to reach out and see if a decision has been made. You may fear the answer or wonder if it's too soon yet. However, this lunar phase supports you in finalizing a decision in your career. If it's a yes or no, this is the time to know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a lot of life in you, and you want to learn as much as you can, don't you, Pisces? So, during the Last Quarter of Moon in Scorpio, it's time to update your book list and expand your knowledge about spirituality, philosophy, or other fascinating topics. You can pick up a book by Eckhart Tolle or listen to a podcast by a thought leader. Reconnect with your meditation practice and spend some time in nature.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.