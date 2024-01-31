Love Horoscope For February 1, 2024 Brings Change

Here is your love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology on February 1, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 01, 2024:

Aries

Is the argument really worth it? An important relationship may experience its share of ups and downs. Why give in to the intensity of a moment that can put a wedge in your closeness? Tap into Pluto's energy to help you see your partner as more than a lover.

They are also your friends. Find a way to partner together as a team, even in moments when power struggles occur. You can say what you need without creating conflict; it just takes practice.

Taurus

Learning to love well takes practice, and since every relationship is different, you will want to figure out what will (and will not) work for you and your significant other.

Pluto, the planet of change and transformation, encourages you to rise to the occasion and show your significant other your willingness to be romantic in a unique way. You can unlearn old habits from the past and embrace new ways of showing affection and care now and into the future.

Gemini

Feelings can be uncomfortable, and talking about them openly may be challenging. When speaking to your love, finding the right words may feel like a struggle. Don't let fear prevent you from discussing your deepest desires in your relationship.

Even if you fear being misunderstood during Pluto square the Moon, you can learn how to better communicate in love. Begin by being authentic. If what you feel is real and true, then own it.

Cancer

You can't go back to the past even if you wish you could. Focusing all your attention on what was good about yesterday diminishes what you can have today and in the future. It's normal to reminisce about when you were happy with an ex but set a boundary around how often or how long you will reflect.

With Pluto in your sector of secret desires, you may wish that you could rekindle what you once had. What was the reason things didn't work out then? What's changed so much that it would make a difference to you now?

Leo

How you think or talk can change your relationship. Your thoughts impact the way you feel about your significant other. If you want to change your relationship but fear you cannot turn your partner into who you want them to be, work on yourself.

You may not be able to resolve all your problems, but during the Moon square Pluto, you can work on strengthening your thought life due to them.

Virgo

During the Moon square Pluto, you may wonder if therapy will be a worthy investment. You may wonder if you should go to couples counseling, attend a marriage retreat, or invest in self-help books or courses about improving your relationship.

It's hard to know if a money investment is wise. However, it may be worth a shot if you've tried everything else but fell short of your desires. Start with one commitment and see where it leads you.

Libra

Love changes you; even if you said you would never change for anyone, the right person may prove you wrong.

Changing does not mean you are betraying yourself or that you're trying to people-please. It can mean that your heart has become open to compromise. Sometimes, romance can change you for the better.

Scorpio

It's complicated. When your parents don't seem to approve of your partner, it can make you feel all sorts of negative emotions. During Pluto square the Moon, communication may seem impossible to do right now.

You may find it hard to understand their motive or why they would not be happy for you. This situation may dwindle, but for now, you can try to understand their side and be open to sharing why this relationship is one you want and need.

Sagittarius

Friends may dislike your decision to be in a relationship right now, especially if you just got out of one where you were hurt. Your friends may prefer and want you to be single for various reasons.

They may enjoy your personality when you are a free spirit without anyone to answer to. They may want you to be single so they can enjoy having your time all to themselves.

Capricorn

With how hard you work, you may not understand why your significant other does not mind spending so much money. Times can feel tough for you right now, and you may resent a lackadaisical approach to finances.

You may fear their spending could become a problem for you in the future if you take your relationship any further. This may be the right time for a conversation about money and a tough one to agree on.

Aquarius

Although a long-distance relationship may not have been what you originally wanted, it can be one you fall into when you meet the right person.

You may find that you're open to keeping in touch with a person you've met because they check off all the right things in your desires and wants list.

This could be out of character for you, but you'll make an exception to your no LDR rule for the right person.

Pisces

You never thought you'd meet a soulmate, but suddenly, you realize that it's possible. It's surprising to you when you meet someone who makes you feel like you've known each other forever.

There are so many things that you understand inherently, and it draws you closer to each other. You feel as though you were meant to meet, and the feelings can grow stronger during Moon square Pluto.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.