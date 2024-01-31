Daily Horoscope For February 1, 2024 — Moon Squares Mercury

The Moon will have a tough day today with a square aspect to Mercury, the planet of communication. Here's what happens when feelings and words don't match up on the first day of February 2024. Check out your horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 01, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a good thing you know how to exercise restraint, Aries, as this day packs a punch with powerful and intense communication.

You may be opening a can of worms to talk about something important to you and another person, possibly a business partner or significant other. It may be tough to manage a fiery personality during Moon square Mercury, but you can get through this tougher-than-average day with a little patience.

Avoid angry texting and driving. If you are trying to reconcile with someone, set your date for later in the week. Today could be good for litigation, mediation, or talking with creditors to settle a debt.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the truth is you like things done in a certain way, and you can be pretty meticulous with your standards. This is one of the reasons why the Moon square Mercury tests your patience on days like this.

You may be as specific as a person can be regarding how you would like something done; however, that does not necessarily mean your point will come across as you want it to.

You may need to exercise a bit more patience than you'd like. Things will smooth over eventually, but there could be a few bumps on the road along the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can always tell when someone is trying to be sneaky, and during the Moon square Mercury transit, this sense of secrecy could involve your romantic life. You may suspect that the person you're chatting with on Tinder or Facebook dating isn't as single as they claim to be.

You might sense that someone else is involved; of course, you want to find out before your heart gets involved. You wouldn't want to put your emotions out there without knowing your energy will get you somewhere. During this transit, the truth comes to light. Righ tor wrong, you'll be relieved to find out what you need to know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every family has its share of problems, and you may discover working together isn't as easy as you want it to be. You might experience disagreements or power and control issues. There can be problems related to communication or people pulling their weight where they can.

You may find it hard to partner with your significant other over small matters that could run smoother if you both got along. Moon square Mercury may have you feeling stuck in a rut, yet the beauty of family is knowing that no matter what happens, you can depend on each other through the good and tough times.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a lot on your mind lately, and during the Moon square Mercury transit, venting with a friend makes you feel better. It only seems right to share your feelings whenever you start to overthink.

While you may try to soften your words to express your emotional angst gently, it may still be received in a way you didn't expect. Square transits present opportunities for miscommunication; unless you know what's happening in advance, it can be difficult to avoid.

If you're feeling regret or a need to explain yourself further, know that this, too, shall pass. This is the one time you won't want to roar like a lion to get your point across.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may not be everyone's cup of tea, Virgo, and when you decide to let your guard down and show your personality, it could be surprising to find out that some people don't appreciate your inner beauty. You may find this offsetting, and it truly can be when the Moon squares Mercury.

But one thing is certain: you have the inner strength to handle just about anything you face. You may be tempted to hide who you are, but why? You are meant to be yourself, and knowing you can stand strong in this moment despite negative energy from others speaks volumes about how strong you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you do your best to get along with everyone, so when the Moon is in your sign, you feel a strong sense of duty to make peace with people, especially decision-makers. Today, thanks to the intense transit of Moon square Mars, be careful not to assume that a person's mood has something to do with you.

You may easily misinterpret a person's struggle to be something you caused or that you did. It may be insecurity or a desire to please kicking in. Today, be sure to check in and ask when you feel something isn't right. Then, let it go. Blame it on Moon square Mercury!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As astrology's most intuitive and psychic zodiac sign, you may pick up some negative energy from others, but what you won't want to do is let it affect you mentally or emotionally.

During Moon square Mercury, you must set clear and safe boundaries with others. Instead of hanging out when you feel things aren't going in the right direction, consider opting out and rescheduling. Allowing someone to be alone can be the best gift you can give to them, and it also makes room for you to recover and give yourself some self-care.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

In theory, it may seem right and good to loan a friend some money; however, the Moon square Mercury transit makes taking extra caution necessary. You will want to not leave any repayment plan to chance or miscommunication.

Agreeing on a handshake can feel like you're affirming your trust in another person, but it's smart to get it in writing. Ask for a contract or promissory note to ensure you both understand your agreement.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Working too much or maybe too hard? There's a consequence for overdoing things, including doing something you feel is right. Picking up a few extra shifts or staying at the office later than you ordinarily may weigh on your mind, body, and spirit.

During Moon square Mercury, you may find it hard to detach from your work day, but for the sake of your overall well-being, it may be best to cut out of work at a reasonable hour and then plan to put in a productive day tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Dabridgcourt Belchier once said, "Great minds think alike, but fools rarely differ.” So today, when you find yourself in a sea of people who seem to think something is wrong with what you believe, ask yourself whether or not that is a bad thing. You may wish to be accepted by others, but acceptance does not come easily today. You can try to be open-minded or adaptable. You may even wonder if you should cushion your opinion to avoid offending others. Today, allow yourself room to think for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are a giver, Pisces, and will always be that way. So when you sense a friend or family member is in need, you may be generous and pay for something without asking for credit. Today could be a solid reminder that you are where you are today because of your hard work and effort.

So rather than see someone else have to suffer what you went through, you could decide to dig into your pockets and pitch in to show kindness during another person's dark night.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.