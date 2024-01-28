One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On January 29, 2024

A single tarot card reading can be helpful when you need some insight or direction throughout the day. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs on January 29, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

The writing is on the wall, Aries. You can tell in your gut when someone is about to stab you in the back. It's pretty clear that a person is starting to create distance and not be as fully present as they used to be. Their actions and mannerisms towards you may seem cool. This is when you must be careful with what you divulge. If they decide not to be your friend anymore, it's best to keep your secrets safe and avoid being stabbed in the back later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

This is going to be a good day. Why? Because you have the power within you to decide how your mindset will be. Despite trials and difficulties, this tarot card reflects your determined attitude to see the good in everything. You are stubborn, but this is a good thing. You refuse to let situations hold you down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

So, you're bored with how things are, and as a result, you're starting to think that being single is better than staying with the one you love. You may be tempted to stray or to break up and try a single life. This is a tough decision to make. No matter what your partner tries to do to make you happy, it may not be enough to hold your attention. Perhaps, it's time to talk about it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Every day comes with its own set of decisions; every time you say yes to one thing, you ultimately turn down something else. So, here you have a fork in the road, and either option can work. It's important to know what you want in your life so that you can choose according to your values and what's in your heart. Don't try to live your life pleasing others. Choose what you feel is best for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

A golden opportunity is coming your way. You spot you will spot it when you see it. It won't be hard to recognize when you have the chance to try something you've always wanted to do. There's only one thing that this tarot card wants you to remember: don't underestimate the power of good advice. If your friends give you an opinion, even if you decide to decline the advice, be sure to listen to it. You may find it helpful later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The Law of Attraction is at work, and it asks you to put your desires and wants out there into the universe. You can think about what you desire, but nothing beats taking action. Do the work. Set the intention and start making plans. Be insistent that what you long for not only can happen but has already begun to come true for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

What's a friendship if you can be happy for each other's wins and sad when something difficult happens? The role of a good friend is to be there during good and bad times and to provide a shoulder to lean on when life seems unbearable. You may discover that the people you thought were just mere acquaintances come through for you strongly. You are encamped by people who adore you. They are there for you with everlasting support and love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

It's OK to feel sad. Even though this has been a new year, the start has felt rocky and uncertain. You're still dealing with some of the leftover problems from last year. This is why you still need time to grieve. You need to be allowed to experience the losses. Don't try to pretend these emotions aren't there. They are all part of your human journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Call time out. You have been doing the necessary work to complete all your important projects. You have strived to maintain your highest ethical standards while being on time and keeping a grin on your face. But today, you might feel the candle burning from both ends. Burnout is a real experience for you. While you may not like to admit you're human and need breaks from time to time, it's good to rest.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

How do you reach an important goal? You set your sights on a deadline and map out how you will hit it without fail. You can't allow your mind to make up excuses as to why you should hold off your dreams for the future. You need to maintain a laser focus, and whatever it takes, you are here to get it done. You want what you are after.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Quiet patience is what you need right now. Life can play out in all sorts of ways. At first, you may think that your goal is impossible. Yet today, you may get a few signs from the universe to keep going. Something is happening. You shouldn't give up on your dreams.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Someone you know may be crushing on you. They may find you to be all that they have ever hoped for. You don't even know this person is falling in love with you. They are keeping their fondness a secret, but soon, you will find out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.