One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On January 28, 2024

Here is a one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs to provide insight and direction to the day on January 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Set the stage for success, Aries. When you're on a mission to do something you've never done before, you must also have a plan in place. This tarot card lets you know that if you fail to plan, you also plan to fail. So, map it out. Include all the details. Don't leave anything out so you can have a road map from where you are now to where you need to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Smile. Your heart is about to burst with joy and delight from how wonderful a relationship can be. You may have been hurt in the past, but don't let your last relationship define how your future love life will be. You already know that love is hard to find, yet you either have met or will meet your soulmate. This is an opportunity to embrace all the happiness of romantic blliss. Don't let this moment pass you by.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Don't jump to conclusions. You may see things one way, and your friends may view the world differently. Rather than think that a person is purposefully trying to be rude or difficult, find out why. They may not even know something has happened or anything is wrong. Communication problems can be easily solved if you address them sooner than later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Life is filled with tough decisions, but that doesn't mean you can't figure things out. One way to get unstuck is to form a plan. Set a deadline for when you will take action. It's not unrealistic to think that you can navigate this period of your life within a certain time frame. If you set your mind to do it, you can.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You are doing many things lately, and even though you may feel like you can handle more, why pressure yourself? You have to enjoy life too. It's not all about checking off items on your to-do list. Pace yourself and remember that you can manage a few things each day. The end result is the same. Completing your goals, but you won't be exhausted when it's all done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

If you're struggling to overcome a particular challenge in life, this tarot card lets you know you will fully recover. If you are in debt, keep working hard and being responsible. Soon, you'll be rolling in the dough once again. No worries if you're still trying to work off the pandemic pounds. They will drop soon. You are a winner!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can't wait around for someone else to make their decisions. You must take ownership of your time and command what you will do. A person may not realize how much of a loss you're enduring waiting for them to figure their own life out. Keep moving forward. Eventually, this person will catch on that you're done waiting. They will figure it out and need to pick up the pace. Regardless, you're not going to let them hold you back anymore.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You have a good head on your shoulders, but maybe this time you feel as though you've made a big mistake. Self-doubt could raise its head and cause you to question everything you have don and are going to do. When your confidence has dropped try to remember that you have done everything you are supposed to do. The science is in the formula of success. Your blueprint, decisions, and choices ae in the land of cause and effect. Sure actions will produce the right results.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Even though your dreams are coming true, that does not mean that you have to relax and wait. Dreams also require hard work and persistent effort. You have to continue to do the work, put in the time, and stay true to the vision you have for your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

It's good to feel satisfied with your life and to experience a sense of contentment and peace. You are free of worry, sadness and anger. Life seems good right now, and it's a time for giving thanks, practicing gratitude and enjoying the harvest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Pay attention, Aquarius. it appears that life is about to bring you a golden egg of an opportunity. When someone asks if you'd like to try something or want to participate in a project, this could be a door opening to you. You never know where a chain reaction will lead you. If you're ready for change, this could be your chance to start heading down a new path.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you looking for love? You may be in luck because there could be a new person entering your life this week. You will find yourself so attracted and drawn to a person in your life. You find them so intriguing and interesting. You may be feeling like you just can't get enough of this individual. They will pull you in mind, body and spirit. The connection and chemistry may be off the charts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.