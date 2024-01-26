One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On January 27

Here is your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs on January 27, 2024. Here's what is in store during Aquarius season, the Moon in Leo entering Virgo and Uranus direct.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Pay attention to your dreams, Aries. Something wonderful is brewing up for you. You're about to step into a new chapter of your life where you get to grow a vision or create an experience that is both beautiful for you and reveals how amazing you are from the inside and out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

It's time to set off on a new adventure. You don't have to have a grand master plan with every single detail mapped out. You can adjust, maybe for one day, your desire to control our outcomes. You may find it chaotic or exciting, but this is your time to enjoy fun and adventure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

When was the last time you were out in nature for the fun of it? This tarot card indicates that you may endure a situation where you need to exercise restraint. At the end of this personal trial, everyone will get along, but right now, it may not feel that way.

So rather than becoming impatient or losing sight of the big picture, go outside and observe the methods of the universe. Seeing how life always comes back together can ease your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are in charge of the way you feel. You may be looking to get swept off your feet in a loving relationship; however, a long-term partnership requires a different level of commitment. You have to decide to do the work of love.

During these moments, a single life may be better or you'd be happier finding someone else. Instead of abandoning ship right now, redirect your attention to your partner and see if you can work things out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are at a crossroads in your love life. Should you stay or go? It may be hard to know which is best for your current situation. Of course, if there's abuse, get help and plan to leave.

But if you're going through an emotional crisis, talk things through. It could be that you're ready to grow and need a person you trust to help you navigate the pains of maturity right now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Life can be so hard. You are a good manager of time and resources, and this tarot card indicates that things aren't how you want them to be. In fact, you may even call it a hot mess.

Instead of quitting, though, get back to square one. It seems you have the tools to fix this problem, but you also need patience. You'll get there. Just work on it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Don't compare off to others. What may look like a weakness in your life could actually be you putting your best foot forward. You are designed in a unique way, and you need to honor and accept that. Your strength is exactly what you need for this moment. Embrace it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you feel trapped? Sometimes, a problem can be so confounding that no matter what you do, it seems as though you'll never escape it. However, fear can grip you so deeply that it prevents you from seeing the out.

This card says to calm your mind and still heart. As soon as you do, you'll recognize that there is a solution right before your eyes. You just missed it due to your fears.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Some people are contentious. No matter what you say or do, they love to argue. It initially seemed like you were entering into a fair debate today.

You will quickly notice that their intention is just to upset you. Instead of showing them that they were successful, step away and move along.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Something good is about to begin. At first, it may seem like you're going in different directions. But, with time, you'll find that all paths lead to the same fate. Instead of worrying if you're doing everything right, focus on the goal itself. You'll discover that you were exactly where you needed to be and at the right time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

There's a lot to do. You're trying to get to it all. You may not have any help right now, which is partially why you could make a mistake. Today, pay attention to the things in life that appear as warnings. Don't dismiss anything. Instead, slow down and pay attention. You may avoid a problem if you listen to your gut.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You thought you were right about something but later realized more information was needed. Today, practicing humility may not be easy, but admitting when you are wrong is wise. You will form friends by being transparent and trust from others because you honored the truth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.